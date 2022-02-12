Srgio Camargo denies racism in Congolese death: ‘It was a bum’ – Nacional

Srgio Camargo criticized the repercussions of the death of Congolese Mose Kabagambe, (photo: Reproduction/Facebook) In a series of posts published on Twitter, this Friday (11/2), the president of Fundao Palmares, Srgio Camargo, criticized the repercussions of the death of Congolese Mose Kabagambe, beaten while collecting payment at the beach hut where he worked. , in Rio de Janeiro, in the last week. Camargo said that the Congolese “went around with people who are no good” and called him a “vagabundo”.

“Mose used to walk around and deal with people who are no good. In theory, he was a bum killed by stronger bums. The color of his skin had nothing to do with the brutal murder. The undignified way of life and the context of savagery in which lived and moved”, he said.

On the night of January 24, 24-year-old Congolese Mose Kabagambe was clubbed with baseball bats and tied up and suffocated to death. The three men involved in the murder will answer for double-qualified intentional murder. The case generated a commotion of entities and personalities.

Moise hung around and traded with people who were no good. In theory, he was a bum killed by stronger bums. Skin color had nothing to do with the brutal murder. The undignified way of life and the context of savagery in which he lived and lived were decisive. — Srgio Camargo (@CamargoDireita) February 11, 2022

For Srgio Camargo, the repercussion of the murder, however, is a “gang fight” that the “left” is transforming into a “racial crime”. Also on the social network, the president of Fundao Palmares compared the death of the young Congolese with the death of military police officer Tatiana Regina Reis, from So Paulo.

“There is something very wrong when the murder of a black woman who dedicated her life to defending society is ignored. But the death of a black man involved with savages, who did nothing for the country, generates protests, matrimonies and a narrative of racism”, he continued.

The leader of Palmares also stated that “the left demands that blacks defend bandits when they are also blacks, because deep down we are all seen as bandits”. According to him, black skin is no obstacle to any black person’s prosperity. “The real problems are others and the victimization mentality makes everything worse,” he said, ignoring the reality of Brazilian racial and social inequality.

polemicsCamargo has chaired Fundao Palmares – a government agency whose mission is to promote and preserve black and Afro-Brazilian culture – since 2020. He has already been the protagonist of controversies for declaring himself the “terror of the afromimizentos” and taking offenses against black artists.

The Foundation’s president also assured that he must not abandon public life. “To the afromimizentos who bet that this is my last year in public life, they will have a big surprise. I’m just getting started”, he concluded.