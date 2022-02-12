Standard operation of IRS inspectors affects electronics production – Economy

The standard operation of the auditors of the IRS It also causes problems for truck drivers. yesterday, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR)on the triple border between Brazil, Paraguay and Argentinathere were 3,820 trucks stopped due to delays in releasing cargo, said the president of Sindifoz (international road freight transport employers’ union), Rodrigo Ghellere. Queues of stopped vehicles have been forming in the last 30 days.

In the unionist’s accounts, the stoppage represents a daily cost of R$ 3.8 million for carriers and self-employed drivers. This figure includes accommodation expenses and fixed costs. “This does not involve the losses due to stopped loads,” said Ghellere.

Most of the trucks are carrying processed foods and cereals. He said that cooperatives in the Paraná who brought cereals from Paraguay to make feed and feed pigs and poultry are looking for grain in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul. “The cooperatives turned on the alert because there may be a lack of product to make the feed.”

Poultry and pork producers register losses because of the slow flow of goods that pass inspection. According to market information, there are companies that stopped exporting more than 10% of their products because of the delay in shipments. “Our sector is a live chain, in continuous flow, it cannot stop.”

The delay in the release of goods results in loss of shipping windows for ships and additional logistical costs, in addition to expenses with direct and outsourced storage. THE Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), which brings together the links in the chicken and swine chain, said that it supports the claims of agricultural tax auditors, but considers it important to “maintain the flow of production to the detriment of establishing a standard operation that has penalized the flow of slaughter, domestic supply and exports”. The entity filed a writ of mandamus for the normalization of the flow of goods.

Government

Humberto Barbato, president of the Brazilian Electric and Electronic Industry Association (Abinee)took the case to the meeting yesterday in Brasiliawith the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. He heard from him that the government is studying a way to resolve the situation and that it will seek a solution so that the factories are not impacted. In the sector, 43% of companies complained of delays in the delivery of imported items and 31% said they suspended production lines because the cargo did not arrive on time.

Several of them also report difficulties in exporting, due to the delay in shipping operations, in the clearance of goods and in cargo inspections. Some paid fines for not meeting delivery deadlines.

Among the customs with difficulty in clearance, the ports of saints, navigators, paranaguá, itajaí and the airports of guarulhos, Viracopos, Salgado Filho and manaus.

“The productive sector should seek a solution to these bottlenecks with those who caused them, in this case, the federal government”, said the communication director of the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco), Helder Costa da Rocha. “These episodes at customs will become increasingly acute, as the agency’s budget resources come to an end, starting in May.”

When contacted, the IRS did not respond. /COLLABORATED CLEIDE SILVA, FROM SÃO PAULO, and GUILHERME PIMENTA, FROM BRASILIA