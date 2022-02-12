Startup debut Astra ends up with rocket falling into ocean

It wasn’t this time: the debut of aerospace startup Astra on the US east coast ended with a shot in the water, literally – the company’s attempt to put four CubeSat satellites into orbit last Thursday (10) ended when its rocket crashed. in the Atlantic Ocean, completely destroying its cargo.

Three of the satellites taken were built by universities in Alabama, New Mexico and California, while the fourth was a creation of the US space agency (NASA). In the video, you can see the moment when (pun intended) everything went down the drain, right after the first stage split.

It was the cameras attached to the second stage that signaled the beginning of the end: shortly after the first separation, the second part of the rocket ignited and apparently began to swing erratically. The video was then cut back to the launch pad, and shortly afterward, broadcast narration confirmed that the vehicle had failed to reach Earth orbit.

“I’m with our team, looking at the data, and we’ll offer updates as soon as possible,” Astra CEO Chris Kemp said shortly after the rocket hit the ocean. NASA also announced that it was offering all the necessary support to the company, which tried to make its first flight from Cape Canaveral, a place in Florida well known by the aerospace industry.

The launch was Astra’s first official launch, following a successful test run in November. From Alaska, a dummy payload was placed on the second stage of that rocket under Space Force contract, and it reached orbit without any problems.

(Long) before that, in another test, Astra ended up going viral on Twitter after a glitch caused one of its rockets to “sideways” from the base.

