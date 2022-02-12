Stress, diet and genetics: what can raise blood pressure? – 02/10/2022

High blood pressure is characterized by a persistent increase in the pressure that the blood makes when circulating through the arteries of the body. This condition happens when the arteries offer some kind of resistance, characterizing the condition popularly called high blood pressure.

It is common for the pressure to vary throughout the day, but, according to experts heard by Live wellthe diagnosis of hypertension occurs when it is greater than or equal to 14 by 9 most of the time.

“The increase in blood pressure can increase the risk of heart attack, coronary artery disease, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Hypertension is responsible for half of deaths from cardiovascular diseases, about 200,000 every year”, warns Nivaldo Filgueiras Filho, member from the Administrative Council of the SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology) representative of the North/Northeast region, professor at Unifacs (Universidade Salvador) and Uneb (University of the State of Bahia) and vice-president of ABM (Association of Bahia Medicine).

And the number of adults with the disease continues to grow. According to an analysis led by the Imperial College London and the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of hypertensive adults aged between 30 and 79 years has increased from 650 million to 1.28 billion in the last 30 years.

The truth is that this silent disease — about 90% of patients do not experience any symptoms — is very connected with our genetics and lifestyle. Below are the main factors that can increase your blood pressure:

Relatives with hypertension

Image: iStock

One of the major risk factors for hypertension is genetic background. According to Luiz Bortolotto, director of the Hypertension Clinical Unit at InCor (Instituto do Coração, Hospital das Clínicas, FMUSP) and president of the SBH (Brazilian Society of Hypertension), those who have close relatives with hypertension, such as father, mother and grandparents, is 50% more likely to be hypertensive in the future.

Heredity, however, is not a sentence, nor does it accelerate the onset of the disease. “Usually, hypertension occurs in adulthood, after age 40, as it is when there is a tendency for blood vessels to harden. But, if the person already has the genetics, and still has other environmental/external factors, such as stress and food, then that chance increases even more”, he explains.

Much more than table salt

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although salt is the most famous food associated with hypertension and there is a recommendation to reduce its use when preparing meals, it is also important to pay attention to the “hidden salt”.

Industrialized, sausages, ultra-processed and canned foods, such as soft drinks, seasonings, snacks and cookies, have a much higher amount of sodium than the indicated intake.

“Since the dawn of history, people have salted food to make it last longer and today the food industry also does this in industrialized products, even in foods that are not salty, such as sweet biscuits”, says Bernardo Noya, cardiologist and chef. from the HCor (SP) emergency room.

According to Filho, the ideal is to consume 5 grams of sodium a day, which is equivalent to a level teaspoon. “To give you an idea, the Brazilian diet is around 11/12g a day. It’s a very high rate,” he says.

The combination of excess sodium and low potassium intake, the mineral most present in fruits and vegetables, can also increase blood pressure.

“Studies show that the indigenous population, for example, does not develop hypertension. And, for those who do not have kidney problems, it is also recommended to replace common salt with light salt, which has potassium in its composition”, says Bortolotto.

Image: iStock

When you are surprised by a moment of stress or fright, you may notice that your pressure will increase, but in a few seconds it will stabilize again. The problem is the constant stress that, then, brings harm to health.

“There are many careers in which the professional works all the time under tension and this causes an alteration in the nervous system, which starts to release substances that cause an increase in blood pressure”, says Bortolotto.

The tip, according to Filho, is to avoid stressful situations as much as possible and focus on activities that bring more balance to the body and mind, such as yoga and meditation.

Image: iStock

That doing physical exercise brings health benefits, everyone knows! But in the case of hypertension, moving the body helps to reduce the activity of the sympathetic nervous system, which is the one that releases adrenaline, and, at the same time, also increases the ability of the vessels to dilate.

Therefore, with 30 minutes of walking five times a week, it is already possible to obtain the benefits of activity for cardiovascular health and ward off hypertension.

Image: iStock

The consumption of more caloric foods, regardless of the sodium composition, can also have an impact on the increase in blood pressure, since overweight and obesity compromise the arteries, which can lead to hypertension.

“With weight loss, many patients, who sometimes took up to four medications, regain control of their blood pressure and often even dispense with the use of the medication”, says Filho.

Image: iStock

Some drugs, if consumed in excess, can also raise blood pressure, they are: anabolic steroids, contraceptives with a high dose of estrogen, anti-inflammatory, corticosteroids and nasal decongestants.

“It’s not a matter of avoiding these medications, but their excesses and, most importantly, always using them according to medical advice. In hypertensive patients, we usually seek some alternatives to avoid them”, says the director of the Clinical Hypertension Unit at InCor.

Image: iStock

Even excessive alcohol consumption can harm hypertensive patients. All this because the alcoholic drink collaborates for the hardening of the arteries, harming the pumping of blood through the body. Yet another reason to drink in moderation!

Image: VioletaStoimenova/iStock

The act of smoking and the substances present in cigarettes activate receptors in the body that make blood pressure rise immediately, which is not positive, especially for those who already have hypertension.

Even for those who have not been diagnosed with the disease, it is best to avoid smoking, since in the long term, according to Noya, smoking contributes to the remodeling of blood vessels and the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries, factors that also raise blood pressure.

Image: iStock

According to the member of the Board of Directors of the SBC, there is also scientific evidence linking sleep apnea, a disorder that causes a momentary stop in breathing or shallow breathing during sleep, resulting in snoring, with an increase in blood pressure.

“This change in adequate oxygenation during sleep can also be associated with increased blood pressure. Therefore, it is very important that patients do the tests and can follow the appropriate treatment to ensure the necessary ventilation during sleep”, says Filho.

Goal: pressure 12 by 8

The diagnosis of hypertension, according to Filho, can be made using a sphygmomanometer, the device that compresses the arm while the doctor touches the artery with a stethoscope, as well as other tests, such as the Mapa (Ambulatory Monitoring of Blood Pressure), which measures a patient’s levels from time to time over 24 hours.

“For this, we recommend that people from the age of 18 already seek a general practitioner or a cardiologist at least once a year for a check up routine. If the diagnosis is confirmed, after we control the disease, visits to the office are not so frequent”, explains the member of the Administrative Council of the SBC.

Treatment will depend on the specialist’s indication, but it boils down to two pillars: change in lifestyle, with the practice of physical activity and a balanced diet, and medication. “There are some diets such as dash and the Mediterranean that have very interesting data, but most hypertensive patients need medication to control their levels”, concludes Filho.

What matters is keeping exams up to date and a healthier, less stressful routine to reach the goal: a 12 by 8 pressure.

