Student’s father is run over by another after students fight at Alfenas school; watch VIDEO | South of Minas

The father of a student was run over by another father this Thursday (10), at the door of a private school in Alfenas (MG). The hit-and-run happened after parents were called to the school to talk about their children’s behavior. The two elementary school students were always fighting at school.

According to the Military Police, the fight between the students would have happened on the morning of this Thursday (10) at the school. The two parents were called to school and, after meeting with the board, they began to argue outside the school. The adults’ fight started between the father and mother of each of the students. The woman was accompanied by her husband, who was in a white truck.

According to the PM, during the argument, the woman’s husband advanced with the truck and ran over the other boy’s father at least three times. After the hit-and-run, the man and his wife left without helping the victim.

The Military Police reported that, shortly afterwards, the father who hit him was located. He was booked and taken to the police station where he signed a circumstantial term of occurrence and released.

The case was registered by the Military Police as bodily harm, threat and damage. The lawyer for the battered father said it wasn’t just a bodily harm, a threat and damage. He asked for an investigation for attempted murder based on the images that the PM did not have until then.

A police investigation will be launched by the Civil Police to investigate the case, as explained by the delegate Márcio Bijalon.

“The Military Police were called, made the report, recording it as bodily harm and threat. One of the victims went to the police station asking for action. It was then determined to open a police investigation, to investigate the facts themselves, what happened, if there are more images, whether or not he had the mood to kill the person or if it was just a discussion, to clarify everything”, he said.

The school where the discussions took place informed the EPTV, affiliate Globo, that there was an argument between the two students in the classroom and that they were called to the principal to explain the reason for the disagreement. Parents were called to explain their children’s behavior.