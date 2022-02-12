Study finds evidence of respiratory infection in dinosaur

posted on 02/11/2022 17:01 / updated on 02/11/2022 17:08



The fossilized remains of a diplodocid, a herbivorous dinosaur with a long neck like the “Brontosaurus”, may provide for the first time evidence of a respiratory infection in a dinosaur. According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reportsthe findings add to our understanding of how diseases affected dinosaurs.

Nicknamed “Dolly”, the fossil was found in southwestern Montana, United States, and belongs to the Late Jurassic period, in the Mesozoic Era, approximately 150 million years ago.

Researcher Cary Woodruff, from the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Malta, Montana, examined the fossil and found that three of the cervical vertebrae and the neck bone have abnormal bony protrusions, never seen before, with an unusual shape and texture. The protrusions located in one area and each bone would have been penetrated by “air-filled sacs”. These air sacs would have connected to the animal’s lungs and were part of a complex respiratory system.





According to a CT scan of the irregular bumps, it was revealed that they were likely formed in response to an infection. “Given the likely symptoms this animal suffered from, holding these infected bones in hand, you can’t help but feel sorry for Dolly,” said Carry Woodruff. “We all experience these same symptoms: cough, difficulty breathing, fever, etc. And here’s a 150-million-year-old dinosaur that probably felt just as miserable as we all do when we’re sick.”

The researchers suggest that, based on the location of these abnormal bony bumps, they formed in response to a respiratory infection, which eventually spread to the neck vertebrae through the air sacs and caused irregular bone growth. The authors speculate that this infection may have been caused by a fungal infection, similar to aspergillosis infection, a respiratory disease that affects birds and reptiles.

The study, in addition to documenting the first occurrence of respiratory infection in a dinosaur, also brings important anatomical information to the respiratory system of sauropod dinosaurs, dinosaurs with a long neck.

“This fossil infection in Dolly not only helps us trace the evolutionary history of respiratory diseases in time, but gives us a better understanding of what types of diseases dinosaurs were susceptible to,” said Woodruff.





The researchers concluded that if Dolly had been infected with an aspergillosis-like respiratory infection, she would likely have had flu-like or pneumonia-like symptoms. Aspergillosis is fatal to birds, if left untreated, it is possible that something similar caused the dinosaur’s death.