Survivor of covid and Spanish flu, elderly woman turns 118

Born on February 11, 1904 in the south of France, Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, has overcome not only the coronavirus but the Spanish flu as well. She can no longer see and needs to be supported whenever she moves around in her wheelchair. But she remains very lucid. She knows that every day she wakes up at 7 am and is placed at the table for breakfast. Then she is transferred to the chapel of the asylum where she lives, in Toulon, in the south of France, to keep the faith up to date.

In the midst of lucidity, she also complains about the lack of independence. For her 118th birthday, celebrated this Friday, the 11th, she said she wanted to “die soon”. “Spending all day alone with just your pain is no fun. It’s terrible not being able to do anything alone,” she lamented. “God doesn’t hear me. He must be deaf.”

At 118 years old, she is considered the oldest woman in Europe and the second in the world, just 13 months younger than the Japanese Kane Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903.

When asked about the experience of having been infected with covid-19, a disease she contracted and from which she recovered last year, Sister André says only that she felt a little tired. And she comments, “Anyway, I had the Spanish flu.”

The Spanish flu pandemic occurred between 1918 and 1920, when Sister André was a teenager of no more than 16 years old, and it is estimated that around 50 million people were killed.







“God doesn’t listen to me. He must be deaf”, says Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, about her wish to die soon Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Sister André was around 40 years old when she says she lived the happiest phase of her life, moving to Paris to work as a nanny: “That was 80 years ago. Paris was so beautiful. I had only lived in Gard, a small, ugly village, and now he was in a radiant city,” he recalls.

Born into a non-practicing Protestant family, she ended up converting to Catholicism and becoming a nun at the Daughters of Charity congregation, where she worked until the late 1970s. where he lives.

If the mood is no longer the same, at least the mood remains strong: “I can’t stand the guests anymore. I’m less amiable”, he says, referring to the birthday celebrations. “I have always been admired for my wisdom and intelligence, and now they make fun of me because I am recalcitrant.”

Even so, it does not dispense with an interaction. “I really like when they keep me company, like David. He’s charming. Do you know him?”, he asks.

David Tavella works at the asylum where Sister André lives. He also acts as “press advisor” to the old woman, managing requests for interviews from journalists from all over the world, as well as gifts and letters. One of them, by the way, was sent by French President Emmanuel Macron, who wished him a great 2022.

When talking about life expectancy, countries like Japan or the so-called “blue zones”, remote regions of Sardinia, Italy, Greece or Costa Rica, are often cited as having a high concentration in the number of centenarians. In France, a little less.

However, it was precisely in Provence, in southeastern France, that the oldest person in the world lived to this day. Jeanne Calment died in Arles in 1997, aged 122.

Also in the south of France, in Nice, lives André Boite. At 111 years old, he is one of the few supercentenarians – who are over 110 years old – in the world.

According to the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee), about 30,000 centenarians currently live in France, 40 of whom are over 110 years old.

According to the United Nations (UN), there were around 500,000 centenarians in the world in 2015 – a number that could reach 25 million in 2100.

What is the secret of longevity?

There are several studies and hypotheses, but not absolute certainty about the secret to longevity. Economic stability, democracy and food are some of the factors cited.

Demographer and geriatrician Jean-Marie Robine cites “even social democracy” and “two great diets: the Japanese and the Mediterranean”, both based on fish and vegetables. However, he reinforces: “We’re not sure, it’s just hypotheses.”

In addition to these factors, it is necessary to take into account the individual’s own characteristics, such as genetics, or even the absence of genes linked to risk factors.

“Jeanne Calment ticked all the boxes for longevity. She had an impeccable lifestyle. She started smoking at age 25, but only one cigarette a day, and she drank a finger of port at night,” says Catherine Levraud, head of geriatrics at the Arles hospital.

Professor of psychology of aging at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, Daniela Jopp recalls that optimism is another important factor, as it is linked to the “mechanisms of the immune system”.

In studies carried out with centenarians in Germany and the United States, the researcher identified common traits: centenarians are usually extroverted, have charisma, good social relationships, are passionate, capable of giving meaning to life and also adaptable.