Tadeu Schmidt reveals that medical staff warned Eli about herpes

Tadeu Schmidt took advantage of the beginning of the live program, last Thursday (10/2), to make an alert about herpes, which has become one of the most talked about subjects outside the house. Eliezer has the infection and was alerted by the production of BBB22.

BBB22: Eliezer kisses Natália at a party and Maria worries about herpes

The presenter took a break from the VT of the program to reveal that the station’s doctors spoke with the brother. “Before continuing to see what happened at dawn, you saw that Maria commented that Eliezer has herpes. We went to hear the Globo medical team on the subject.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (11) ***Eli 1 Eliezer do Carmo, 31, joined the Pipoca team at BBB22. He was born in Rio de Janeiro, works as a designer and owns a marketing agency Reproduction / Instagram ***Eli 3 The brother started working when he was 14 years old. He said, in an interview, that he achieved financial independence at 18. He has lived in Europe and is passionate about travelingReproduction / Instagram ***Eli 2 Eli, as he is known, said he is very attached to his grandparents on his father’s side. “My grandmother practically raised me and I think that’s why we are so close. We talk every day. She calls me to see if I had dinner,” says the businessman.Reproduction / Instagram ***Eli 6 A lover of travel, especially exotic ones, he says he’s been through some troubles. “I’ve been attacked by a monkey in Thailand, I’ve been bitten by a brown spider in Thailand and my arm has become necrotic. “, enumerates Reproduction / Instagram ***Eli 7 The participant entered the single game, but revealed that he once had a relationship that lasted nine years. Within the game, he stated that he does not believe he will form a coupleReproduction / Instagram ***Eli 5 Eliezer defines himself as original and loyal, but says that not everyone understands his way of being. “People usually think I’m very cocky and overbearing when they first hear me talk, maybe because of the tone of my voice,” he says. Reproduction / Instagram ***Eli With the prize of R$1.5 million, he intends to repay his grandmother for everything she has done. To reach the goal, Eliezer guarantees that he will be competitive and give the best Reproduction / Instagram ***Eli 4 In addition to travel, he is also passionate about cooking and revealed to be a fan of singer Britney Spears. Reproduction / Instagram 0

Tadeu, then, talked about how Eli was oriented about the care he should have. “They explained that herpes is a viral disease and frequent in the population. When it is in an acute phase, that is, with the presence of an injury, such as the wound in the Eliezer’s mouth, we must take some care”, he concluded.

Among the recommendations are the kisses, which were exchanged, even so, by Eliezer, Maria and Natália, and the non-sharing of personal objects. The presenter also said that everything would be passed on to the designer.

