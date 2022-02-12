Take care of the health of brittle nails with natural recipes; see tips

brittle nail health ─ We want beautiful nails, don’t we? However, they are synonymous with health! If yours are brittle, doing a good enamelling will not solve the problem. It is important to take care of your health. On this date (11/02), see what News Cotidiano has prepared to help you.

How to take care of brittle nails

Brittle nails are a sign that your body is lacking in vitamins, proteins and nutrients or that you are experiencing stress. So it’s always good medical evaluation and advice to solve the problem from the inside out.

A medical consultation is important because one of the causes of brittle nails can be the existence of mycosis and this requires immediate treatment because the later the treatment the greater the damage to the nails.

change the power

Take care of your diet by inserting broccoli, spinach, kale, endive and other vegetables that contain nutrients such as vitamin A and magnesium in addition to others.

See also: Learn how to make your nails grow fast (homemade); prepare this recipe

Biotin and Vitamin B7

Peanuts, oats, bananas, egg whites among others. Biotin acts in the production of keratin important for the health of nails and hair.

Swap the acetone for a remover, meaning use a solution that is less corrosive to your nails. Also, keep your nails moisturized: take a few minutes every night to apply your nail moisturizer with a light massage.

Let your nails breathe or stay a few periods without nail polish. When enamelling, use a strengthening base first.

Don’t use the sandpaper too much

Don’t file your nails too much, especially on top. We often try to polish the nails using the file, but this procedure over time eliminates the keratin of the same.

Wear protective gloves to carry out household activities, avoiding contact of the nails with cleaning products.

Recipe to strengthen nails with garlic

Make a homemade base to strengthen your nails: crush a clove of garlic, take two cloves and place these ingredients inside a colorless base. Let it sit for a few hours and apply one layer a day until your nails are strengthened.

Heads up: first use for three days, then remove with a remover, rest for a day and use again. This will therefore prevent the base from being too thick on your nails and can cause you some discomfort, in addition to not looking beautiful aesthetically. And don’t worry, the clove smell won’t let the garlic smell prevail.

reinforcing: take care of the health of your nails from the inside out, and therefore, have a good diet, good hours of sleep, eliminate stress factors, prevent or treat mycoses and put into practice the tips we present.

See also: Know the best recipe to lose weight and the tricks of the ingredients

The best HOMEMADE FERTILIZERS to keep your PLANTS BEAUTIFUL and HEALTHY