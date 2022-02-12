The company that owns Jack Daniel’s whiskey will open a distribution center in MG – Economy

Industrial district is on the banks of Ferno Dias and the city is concentrated in the midst of large centers of the country (photo: Ricardo QT Rodrigues/Disclosure)

With operations in 170 countries, the North American company Brown-Forman will open a new distribution center in Extrema, in the south of Minas. Owner of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand, the company will use the new center in the south of Minas to serve most of the country. The projection is that 80% of Brown-Forman Brasil’s sales volume will come from the new CD.

The announcement was made by the government of Minas this Friday (11/2) and the protocol of intentions has already been signed, with the intermediation of Invest Minas. The beverage company also sells other successful brands on the international market, such as Old Forester whiskey, Herradura and El Jimador tequilas, in addition to Finlandia vodka.

“The arrival of this company with a large presence in the world market represents another development milestone and will further boost the generation of jobs and income for the miners. The arrival of new businesses and the expansion of companies already established in the state are proof that our efforts to reduce bureaucracy and make life easier for entrepreneurs are paying off in practice. Minas has become the best place to invest”, says governor Romeu Zema.

According to the representative of the Economic Development Department of Extrema, Mnica Vieira, there is still no information on how many jobs will be created with the new installation in the city.

For the Secretary of State for Economic Development of Minas Gerais, Fernando Passalio, the government’s commitment is to fulfill the economic development agenda in all regions, transforming Minas into a friendly state for those who undertake.

“There is an advance in policies to attract investments in the state, boosting economic development in the municipalities. The strategies implemented generated a virtuous cycle, recording historical performance and bringing investments to Minas in the order of BRL 193.7 billion, from 2019 to date. The record amount exceeded by 29% the goal for the four years of management, which was R$ 150 billion, representing the creation of 102 thousand new direct jobs in Minas in 2021 alone”, highlights the secretary. Company already has installation in SC

The North American company already has a distribution center operating in Santa Catarina, which will be maintained. However, the government mentioned that the company saw the need to be closer to the main markets and, therefore, chose Extrema for its new installation.

The new unit will serve the Southeast, Midwest, Northeast and North regions, being the main point of distribution of the company’s products. It is worth noting that in 2020, the company sold more than 540,000 beverage cartons in Brazil.

The expectation that the works, which will begin in March, will be concluded by the end of this semester, when the company should start work in the city. “The strategic location for our business, with easy and quick access to major centers, and the tax administration model that the state of Minas offers us weighed heavily on the choice to install our new DC in Extrema,” said Nilton Nunes, one of the managers. of the company in Brazil.

supports

With the support of DHL, one of the world’s giants in the logistics sector, Brown-Forman will initially use the facilities of one of the existing condominiums in Extrema. The new structure should generate around 10 direct jobs and take advantage of the entire network of transport services already installed in the city.

The company also highlighted the commitment and willingness of the Government of Minas to consolidate the project. “An important point to be mentioned was the technical support given to us by the State Department of Finance and Invest Minas”, stated Nunes.

“It is great to see a company with such a tradition in the international market, present in more than 80% of the countries, choose Minas Gerais as the location of a new unit, seeking to gain more efficiency and competitiveness. More and more companies are realizing the advantages of settling here, bringing with them jobs and revenue for our state”, says the CEO of Invest Minas, Joo Paulo Braga. (Iago Almeida/Special for EM)