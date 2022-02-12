The ‘fake news’ told by Gustavo and Larissa in the glass house

The potential new participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) arrived today at the glass house and were immediately bombarded by questions.

They revealed if anyone has been cancelled, how is Rodrigo out of reality, if there are any favorites, and even the percentage of votes from the last walls.

However, not all the information brought by Gustavo and Larissa are completely proven. As the brothers stopped watching the show in the last week, several news are out of date.

Others are purely the duo’s opinion, and some may have been pure lies. Check out the most controversial gossip told by Gustavo and Larissa:

The program is “good”

In the first contact with the residents of the glass house, the brothers wanted to know if the edition is considered good by the public. At the time, Gustavo hesitated and said: “Okay! What do you think?”. Eliezer replied that he had no idea.

Arthur Aguiar continued to question: “Is it more or less? It’s not like, fuck, right?”.

While Gustavo continued stating that the program “is good”, Larissa was silent and shrugged her shoulders, with a tone of mystery.

Slovenian meme like Ivete

When she had contact with Slovenia, with whom she was already a friend, Larissa said that the sister became a meme outside the house because of a situation that happened at the party of the leader of Tiago Abravanel. On the occasion, Miss Pernambuco took the stage and imitated Ivete Sangalo.

“Remember the moment at the party when you went up and imitated Ivete? You became a meme!”, said the resident of the glass house. Eslô was quite happy with the statement — but, in fact, he has no idea that it didn’t hit the internet.

everyone loves jade

In the conversation with the BBBs, Larissa told Jade that “everyone is loving” her outside. However, because of the confinement, the resident of the glass house missed the events of the last week.

After winning his first lead, Picon indicated Arthur to the wall – an attitude that was not well regarded by spectators. From then on, according to the UOL poll, the influencer assumed the position of most hated in the edition.

All have over 1 million followers

Larissa was excited to tell the participants of the reality that they all have at least 1 million followers on social networks. However, Lucas (574,000), Natália (664,000), Eliezer (687,000) and Jessilane (712,000) are still not among the web’s “millionaires” — until the publication of this article.