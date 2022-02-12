The fossils that defy theories about how Neanderthals disappeared

  • Pallab Ghosh
  • BBC News Science Reporter

Neanderthals were a separate species of humans that populated Europe for hundreds of thousands of years until they became extinct 40,000 years ago.

New fossils challenge ideas that modern humans wiped out Neanderthals shortly after arriving from Africa.

A discovery of a child’s teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France suggests that the Homo sapiens was in Western Europe about 54,000 years ago.

This is several thousand years earlier than previously thought, indicating that the two species could have coexisted for long periods.

The research was published in the journal Science Advances.

