The fossils that defy theories about how Neanderthals disappeared

New fossils challenge ideas that modern humans wiped out Neanderthals shortly after arriving from Africa.

A discovery of a child’s teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France suggests that the Homo sapiens was in Western Europe about 54,000 years ago.

This is several thousand years earlier than previously thought, indicating that the two species could have coexisted for long periods.

The research was published in the journal Science Advances.

The finds were discovered in a cave known as Grotte Mandrin in the Rhône Valley by a team led by Professor Ludovic Slimak of the University of Toulouse. He was surprised when he learned that there was evidence of a modern human settlement.

“We are now able to demonstrate that Homo sapiens arrived 12,000 years earlier than we thought, and that population was replaced by other Neanderthal populations. And that literally rewrites all of our history books.”

Neanderthals appeared in Europe 400,000 years ago. Current theory suggests that they became extinct around 40,000 years ago, not long after the Homo sapiens arrived on the continent from Africa.

But the findings suggest that our species emerged much earlier, and that the two species may have co-existed in Europe for more than 10,000 years before the Neanderthals became extinct.

According to Chris Stringer of the Natural History Museum in London, this calls into question the current version that our species quickly surpassed Neanderthals.

“It wasn’t an overnight victory for modern humans,” he told BBC News. “Sometimes Neanderthals had the upper hand, sometimes modern humans, so it was more balanced.”

Archaeologists have found evidence in fossils from several layers at the site. The deeper they dug, the more they could look into the past. The lower layers showed remains of Neanderthals who occupied the area for about 20,000 years.

But to everyone’s surprise, the team found a tooth from a modern human child in a layer from 54,000 years ago, along with other tools not normally associated with Neanderthals.

Evidence suggests that this group of humans lived at the site for a relatively short time, around 2,000 years, and thereafter the site was vacated. Neanderthals then returned, occupying the site for several thousand years, until modern humans returned about 44,000 years ago.

The tools found with the child’s tooth. There is speculation that the smaller stones could be arrowheads. Image: Reproduction/LUDOVIC SLIMAK

”We have these comings and goings,” says Professor Stringer. ”Modern humans appear briefly, so there’s a gap where maybe the climate wiped them out and then Neanderthals came back again.”

Another important discovery was the stone tools found in the same layer of the child’s tooth with modern humans. Tools made in the same way have been found in a few other locations – in the Rhône valley and also in Lebanon, but until now scientists were not sure which species of humans are responsible for them.

This Fragment of a Child’s Tooth Could Change the Story of the Emergence of Modern Humans Image: Reproduction/LUDOVIC SLIMAK

Some of the researchers speculate that some of the smaller tools could be arrowheads. If confirmed, this would be a major find: an early group of modern humans using advanced weaponry of bows and arrows, which may have been how the group overtook Neanderthals 54,000 years ago. But if that’s the case, that was only a temporary advantage, because Neanderthals were able to come back later.

So if our species couldn’t wipe out the Neanderthals right away, how did we gain an advantage over them?

Many ideas have been put forward by scientists: our ability to produce art, language, and possibly a better brain. But Professor Stringer believes the main reason is that we were more organized.

“We were forming better networks, our social groups were bigger, we were storing knowledge better, and we built on that knowledge,” he said.

The idea of ​​a prolonged interaction with Neanderthals fits with the 2010 discovery that modern humans have a small amount of Neanderthal DNA, indicating that the two species interbred, according to Stringer.

“We don’t know if they were peaceful mate exchanges. It could have been that someone grabbed a female from another group. It could have been through the adoption of abandoned or lost Neanderthal babies who were orphaned,” he said.

“All these things could have happened. We still don’t know the full story. But with more data and with more DNA, more discoveries, we’ll get closer to the truth about what really happened at the end of the Neanderthal era.”