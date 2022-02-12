The ideal minimum wage in Brazil would be BRL 5,900, calculates Dieese

The minimum wage for 2022 was set at R$1,212, an increase of R$112 in relation to the national floor adopted last year. According to the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the value is not even close to the ideal remuneration in the country.

The most recent research by the entity shows that the ideal minimum wage of Brazilians would be BRL 5.9 thousand. The value considers expenses with food, but also with other basic needs, such as health, education, hygiene and transport.

In the current inflationary situation of the country, the purchasing power of the worker suffers constant reductions. The last survey by the department registered an increase in the basic food basket in 16 capitals, especially São Paulo, where the item costs R$ 713.

The discrepancy between the ideal and the real minimum wage is almost five times. When considering the country’s economic data, Dieese concluded that R$ 1,200 is far from enough to support, for example, a family of four.

Brazil aid

More than 18 million Brazilians will receive Auxílio Brasil in February. The Bolsa Família replacement income transfer program serves families in poverty and extreme poverty, with a maximum monthly income of R$210 per person.

The average value of the payments is R$ 416. Considering the price of the basic food basket in most of the country, the benefit is not even enough to cover the costs of food for the beneficiaries.

The situation is even more complicated for those who are totally without income and have not yet been able to receive the aid. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the plan is to eliminate the Auxílio Brasil waiting list every month, ensuring that no one who is entitled will be left out of the program.