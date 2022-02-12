The Radical Dreamers Edition debuts in April

After being successful on PS1 in 1999, Chrono Cross is back. Square Enix has announced The Radical Dreamers Edition remaster with versions for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The launch will take place on April 7th and a short nostalgic trailer was shared by the publisher.

Developers will deliver more refined character models, updated artwork, high-quality soundtrack, and enhanced combat capabilities. Speaking of battles, players will have a function capable of avoiding encounters with enemies while exploring. Check out the video:

For those who enjoy the narrative of Chrono Cross, the remaster will feature the game that served as the basis for the story of the RPG: Radical Dreamers — Le Trésor Interdit. When originally released, this additional content was exclusive to Japanese consumers, now the rest of the world will be able to enjoy it.

Chrono Cross remaster has been highly speculated in recent months

Chrono Cross’s return had been speculated since late 2021. Insider Nick Baker believed it to be a cross-platform “big remake” with a reveal expected in December, but that didn’t happen.

After that, a Square Enix partnership with a PC and mobile game caught attention, but the title was kept under wraps. Ahead of the official announcement of the remaster, composer Yasunori Mitsuda promised “news for February”, where one of his projects would be revealed. Now, we already know what it is.