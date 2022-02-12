This is the surface of Venus in visible light recorded by the Parker spacecraft

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe took its first visible-light images of the surface of Venus during two flybys it made of the planet. In them, it is possible to observe a series of features on the night side, such as plains and even a bright ring around the atmosphere, known as airglow.

During two recent flybys of Venus, Parker Solar Probe aimed its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR) instrument to observe the planet’s night side in visible light — what human eyes can see directly. The images show a range of information about the Venusian surface, such as continental regions, plains and plateaus.

All the discoveries about Venus help scientists understand how Earth’s “twin” planet became a place hostile to life and absurdly hot. In addition, the new images can contribute to understanding the geology of the surface from the minerals present on it.

The goal was just to measure the speed of clouds, but WISPR saw much more: the surface of the planet from visible light. In February 2021, the spacecraft once again flew by Venus to photograph the night side in more detail.

The animation shows the characteristics of the night side of Venus, as well as the airglow in its atmosphere (Image: Reproduction/NASA/APL/NRL)

Venus’ thick atmosphere blocks most of the visible light that reflects off its surface, but the longer visible waves — which border on infrared waves — manage to get through. On the day side, this light is blocked by intense heat.

Physicist Brian Wood explained that even on the night side of Venus, temperatures hover around 860 °C. “It’s so hot that the rocky surface of Venus is visibly shiny, like a piece of iron pulled from a forge,” added Wood.

Previous missions had already flown by Venus, but they revealed the planet’s surface with radar and infrared instruments — capable of penetrating the dense atmosphere. In the 1990s, NASA’s Magellan mission provided the first maps of the planet.

The planet Venus recorded by the Mariner 10 spacecraft, surrounded by a thick atmosphere (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL)

The new images show the continental region of Venus called Aphrodite Terra, in addition to the Tellus Regio plateau and the Aino Planitia plains. Because the high spots are slightly cooler than the low spots, they appear as dark spots.

The images will also help scientists understand the planet’s mineral composition. When hot, each element glows at a unique wavelength, and with this new information, it will be possible to identify what is on the surface of Venus.

The VERITAS mission will map the surface of Venus (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Still, the probe’s new data could offer new insights into the evolution of the planet which, although it formed at the same time as Earth and Mars, is quite different from both. Scientists suspect that volcanic activity created the thick atmosphere of Venus.

Previously, WISPR had recorded a ring of dust left by Venus in its orbit, and the spacecraft’s FIELDS instrument performed measurements on radio waves to understand how the Sun’s activity cycle affects the planet’s upper atmosphere.

In November 2024, the Parker spacecraft will make its seventh and final flyby of Venus, then heading to its destination (the Sun), but other missions are being developed to understand more of the neighboring planet, such as DAVINCI and VERITAS — both from NASA — and EnVision, from the European Space Agency (ESA), planned for the end of this decade.

Source: NASA