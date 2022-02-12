Tiago Abravanel is surprised by Silvio Santos fans · TV News

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on Tiago Abravanel is surprised by Silvio Santos fans · TV News 5 Views

Tiago Abravanel’s jaw dropped when he learned that his grandfather, Silvio Santos, is rooting for him at BBB 22. Larissa Tomásio, a participant in the glass house, made the revelation to the actor this Friday afternoon (11). “He is proud”, assured the Pernambuco woman. “My grandfather? Really?”, Abravanel was surprised.

Gustavo Marsengo, Larissa’s duo in the glass house, confirmed the information and explained to his brother that SBT made a publication in support when he became leader.

Despite the positive news, the candidate for sister made Silvio Santos’ grandson tense when talking about his personality. “You are very good people, high spirits. But, out there, some people, I won’t say I have the same opinion, are seeing some of your attitudes as false”, he opined.

“In my view, because I get along with everyone, it can feel like I’m on the fence,” replied the artist. Larissa added: “As I said, it’s not everyone’s opinion, there are several opinions”.

Larissa Tomásio and Gustavo Marsenga entered the glass house of Big Brother Brasil this Friday morning (11). The two are dependent on the popular vote to enter the house definitively.

Check out the reactions of the moment on Twitter below:

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#66 – Who’s Afraid to Play at BBB 22?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Internet users denounce ‘fruit coup’ in the Municipal Market of SP; customers claim to have spent up to R$ 800 on trays | São Paulo

Consumers reported on a social network that they are suffering blows from fruit sellers at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved