Tiago Abravanel is surprised by Silvio Santos fans · TV News

Tiago Abravanel’s jaw dropped when he learned that his grandfather, Silvio Santos, is rooting for him at BBB 22. Larissa Tomásio, a participant in the glass house, made the revelation to the actor this Friday afternoon (11). “He is proud”, assured the Pernambuco woman. “My grandfather? Really?”, Abravanel was surprised.

Gustavo Marsengo, Larissa’s duo in the glass house, confirmed the information and explained to his brother that SBT made a publication in support when he became leader.

Despite the positive news, the candidate for sister made Silvio Santos’ grandson tense when talking about his personality. “You are very good people, high spirits. But, out there, some people, I won’t say I have the same opinion, are seeing some of your attitudes as false”, he opined.

“In my view, because I get along with everyone, it can feel like I’m on the fence,” replied the artist. Larissa added: “As I said, it’s not everyone’s opinion, there are several opinions”.

Larissa Tomásio and Gustavo Marsenga entered the glass house of Big Brother Brasil this Friday morning (11). The two are dependent on the popular vote to enter the house definitively.

Gustavo: “You’re the best person in the house, but I don’t know if you’re the best player.” Larissa: “But Silvio Santos is proud.” Tiago Abravanel: “My grandfather? Really?” Gustavo: “SBT posted it.” THE TUMBLE THAT IT WILL TAKE KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK #BBB22 — ∆ ✨ (@abadliar) February 11, 2022

Larissa and Gustavo barely entered the glass house but, despite some good news for our teddy bear, they’ve already rented a triplex on his head! 🤯 Will we see a new Tiago with this news out there? 👀 Video: Playback/Globoplay#BBB22#Big Brother Brazil#TeamAbravapic.twitter.com/c1Uyy5eXQu — Tiago Abravanel 🧸 (@TiagoAbravanel) February 11, 2022

You can let this Fantastic boy Is Home! Now it’s time to wait for the Caldeirão to boil and see who he will indicate on Sunday! ✨ — TV Globo 🥀 (@tvglobo) January 28, 2022

