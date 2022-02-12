TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is officially confirmed for PS4; Master Splinter will be playable

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Long before the project started, the creative team at Tribute Games had already discussed this. “If we made a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fighting game… what would the ‘essentials’ be?” Unmistakably, the resounding response was “We need to have Master Splinter as a playable character!”

When we were younger, we all imagined that Master Splinter was a capable combatant. However, in both the original cartoon and the first licensed games, we rarely saw the master show his skills. And that scarcity probably helped with Master Splinter’s mysticism. Tribute Games and Dotemu are excited to offer the ability to elevate the Turtles sensei from a more passive character to a fully playable fighter!

It is in the very nature of Tribute Games to capture the essence of the great things of the past and honor them with the greatest possible respect. Putting Master Splinter in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge to make it a unique experience that lived up to our expectations was serious business.

Efficient and Powerful

As the elder of the Turtles, Master Splinter exudes an aura of wisdom. He needed to be a little more calm and controlled in his movements, but not slow.

The design team created an extensive moveset with a multitude of attacks, jumps, slides and special attacks, creating a connection with fond memories of the great mouse.

Master Splinter’s cane is an integral part of some of his basic and more advanced attacks. Once an enemy is hit by the cane attack, a small window of opportunity opens, a ground jump that allows the player to create some good combos.

Master Splinter also distinguishes himself from the Turtles and April as playable characters through his “flying special attack”, a type of astral projection attack. The ranged charged magic attack is a unique trait that only a true master can possess. Oh! He’s also the only one who bites!

Details about Master Splinter’s Special Attack

The design team had few animated references to Master Splinter struggling to work when creating the character’s concept. However, one example that inspired the team was in the opening credits of the original 1987 cartoon, in which, for a few frames, we see Master Splinter on all fours smashing a bunch of wooden boxes. This has to be Master Splinter’s Special Attack, explained Game Director Jonathan Lavigne.

First, here’s an early concept of Matthieu Godet’s (2D animator and pixel artist at Tribute Games) special attack. The simplicity of the outline highlights the special attack’s four impact frames.

Based on Paul Robertson’s original character design and reworked by Tribute art director Adam J. Marin, artists and animators at Tribute Games began work on the creation. First creating the outline, then the colors and finally adding some shadows.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>Information</span>

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>Information</span>

Below, we see a near-final animation of Master Splinter’s Special Attack, as we would see it in the game. The added shadows, smoke, and other special visual effects really give us an idea of ​​what the special move will look like.

Master Splinter is now the sixth playable character to choose from, joining Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and April O’Neil announced last winter.

Old fans and new fans, kids and parents who grew up with the original series will appreciate the efforts and care that Tribute Games has taken to encapsulate key elements of what makes Master Splinter amazing in our collective imagination.

Players all over the world have fought the Foot Clan forces before! But now, as the Destroyer takes his revenge, Turtle fans will finally be able to fight him as the Master Splinter.

TMNT: Shredders’ Revenge is scheduled to be released later this year for PlayStation 4.