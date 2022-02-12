Tooth suggests human travel to Europe 10,000 years earlier than previously thought – Revista Galileu

+



Nine types of human teeth found preserved by archaeologists (Photo: Ludovic Slimak et.al)

In a cave in France, researchers discovered a child’s tooth that provided evidence that modern humans arrived in western Europe 54,000 years ago — about 10,000 years earlier than previously thought. The finding was published last Wednesday (9) in the journal Science Advances.

Despite the earlier arrival, experts believe that the Homo sapiens It didn’t stay long in Western Europe: it left more than a thousand years later, as Neanderthals returned to occupy the territory. Modern man then returned there around 45,000 years ago.

“This really suggests that modern humans tried to settle in Europe several times before they finally succeeded,” said Chris Stringer, co-author of the study and research leader in human evolution at the Natural History Museum in London, in a statement.

Human tooth was found in Grotte Mandrin cave in France (Photo: Ludovic Slimak.)

Our species is believed to have diverged from Homo neanderthalensis 600 thousand years ago. In France’s Rhône Valley, stone artifacts from the Neronian industry have been discovered, which researchers believe existed for a short period between two Neanderthal tool-making eras.

Neronian items have small spikes that resemble projectiles, spears, or arrows. Similar tools have been found in Africa and the Middle East, but the Rhone Valley is where experts have found more concrete evidence of who may have made them.

They surmise that the artifacts are related to at least seven human teeth found in the Grotte Mandrin cave—the main one being a child’s tooth.

Neronian stone tools, which resemble small projectile points (Photo: Ludovic Slimak et.al)

As extracting DNA from the teeth was not possible, their shapes were compared with those already observed in H. sapiens and H.neanderthalensis.The only tooth with modern human characteristics was that of a child, discovered in a layer dated between 56,800 and 51,700 years ago.

Although it is childish and may be very different from those of adults, the fossil is the oldest evidence of the H. sapiens in the area, according to Stringer. “We only have one tooth at the moment, and it’s a shame that we don’t know more about these people,” says the researcher.

Despite the scarcity of information, the expert adds that the Neronian tool industry provides a “persuasive” scenario for the earlier arrival of the modern human in western Europe.

a: Pointed bone tip with lateral notches, deer canine, eagle claw and stone separated by axis; b: tool made of bone; c: details of deer canine teeth (Photo: Ludovic Slimak et.al )

It is not yet known how the H. sapiens appeared and disappeared quickly in the region. But there are still regions that can bring more clues on the matter. “If this is really a dispersion, then we could be looking for locations in Italy, Greece, Turkey and even Syria and Lebanon,” Stringer quotes.