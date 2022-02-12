Uber says that “taxis are the future” and wants all of them in the app by 2025 – Negócios – Tecnoblog

On Thursday (10), Uber’s director of global mobility pointed out that the The company’s main objective in the area is to list all types of taxi in the app by 2025. The platform expects taxi drivers to operate mainly in markets where there is strong regulation in the area of ​​transport by app.



“I understand the irony” says Uber executive when pointing to taxis as the company’s future (Image: Fernando Oda/Flickr)

Uber’s director of mobility, Andrew Macdonald, told investors he expects a turnaround in the company’s financial results, which ended 2021 with a loss of US$ 496 million, caused by the entry of taxis on the app. “I see the irony: Uber is telling you that taxis are the future,” Macdonald said.

An indicator that may have led Uber to wave at taxi drivers is related to the number of company drivers in Spain: its fleet in the country has doubled since 2018when he incorporated the taxi on the platform.

In markets like Turkey and Japan, taxis have become essential for passengers accessing Ubermentioned Macdonald.

Users who log into the Uber app to take a taxi ride end up using other services, such as Uber Eats. That way, the company gets more customers, says Macdonald.

Uber predicts cash flow in the blue in 2022

On the same day that Uber confirmed it was targeting taxis for its expansion, executives projected that the company must operate with a positive cash flow by the end of 2022. In liaison with investors, Nelson Chai, Uber’s chief finance officer, estimated that EBITDA—earnings before depreciation, amortization, taxes and interest—will be $5 billion by 2024.

On Wednesday, the company announced in its financial results that there has been an increase in in the racing sector — 67% growth over 2021. Shares rose 6% as soon as the balance sheet was released, but yesterday they returned to pre-result levels, with a drop of 6%.

This because FactSet analysts expected Uber to have an EBITDA of BRL 5.3 billion by 2024. The company’s own projection frightened investors; they hope that the platform will soon stop the loss of revenue and show that it can be a financially sustainable company.

In Brazil, Uber Eats will stop delivery from restaurants

Uber has been cutting spending since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the company decided to withdraw the delivery of restaurants from Uber Eats in Brazil – a market dominated by its main regional competitor, iFood.

The company turned to the market sector in the country: the Uber Eats will deliver to supermarkets through its startup Cornershopwhich will proceed with door-to-door delivery.



Uber Eats (Image: Publicity/Uber)

In line with the future of the Brazilian company, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, director of global delivery at Uber, said: “we see market delivery as a broader entry point for retail”.

Uber has expanded its delivery portfolio to electronics, pet shop items and cosmetics. The app has formed partnerships with Apple, Sephora and Adidas to deliver products purchased on the websites of these brands.

Globally, Uber has been downsizing and shutting down operations before they launch. In 2020, the company sold its self-driving car division to startup Aurora.