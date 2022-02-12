Uber (UBER) profit forecast for 2024 falls short of expectations and shares fall – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Uber (UBER) profit forecast for 2024 falls short of expectations and shares fall – Money Times 11 Views

Uber
The forecast is below the $5.7 billion that analysts expect for 2024, according to Refinitiv data.

THE Uber (UBER) predicted operating income of $5 billion for 2024, falling short of analyst estimates, making the actions fall this Thursday, even revealing strategies to increase the number of passengers and reduce costs.

The forecast is below the $5.7 billion that analysts expect for 2024, according to data from the Refinitiv.

At a meeting with investors, Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai said Uber forecast about $5 billion in Ebitda, excluding non-recurring costs, primarily on equity-based compensation.

The company also expects to report gross reserves of between $165 billion and $175 billion in 2024, Chai said.

Analysts had forecast gross reserves of $169.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Vertical Research analyst Jeff Kauffman said the figure presented for 2024 is conservative, and that Uber is investing in new business that will pay off after 2024.

Uber’s senior vice of mobility, Andrew Macdonald, said the company also had to cut prices to grow its customer base.

“Most of our addressable market is below what UberX charges,” he said, referring to Uber’s premium ride option.

Macdonald said the company still has a large number of untapped customers in the global markets it operates in, with only a small portion of the adult population in each country using Uber regularly.

After going public in May 2019, Uber saw its shares halve during the pandemic that began in 2020, when the company’s ride-hailing business cooled.

The company’s shares were down about 5% this afternoon.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Understand why the New Fiat Toro 2022 is even more economical

New Fiat Toro Freedom 2.4 AT9 | Photo: Disclosure The first large monoblock pickup in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved