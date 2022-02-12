Uerj will perform diabetic retinopathy screening to clear the SUS queue

With the objective of assisting in meeting the repressed demand for consultations and diagnostic procedures carried out by the Unified Health System (SUS), caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) decided to start tracking patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR), as of March, with the goal of zeroing the SUS queue.

Diabetic retinopathy is a serious eye disease that can lead to blindness if not treated properly. It is one of the manifestations of Diabetes Mellitus, being considered the biggest cause of blindness in the working population, under 50 years of age.

Uerj’s dean, Ricardo Lodi, said today (11) that the main objective, at the moment, is to implement a tracking protocol that can speed up the detection of DR cases through telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI) system, from in order to reduce the pent-up demand of patients on the waiting list for retinal exams and consultations with ophthalmologists.

“We want to eliminate these requests and, later, implement an efficient form of service that can avoid this long wait. Our goal is to provide quality care to the entire population of the state, as Uerj is committed to the health of the population”, said the dean.

procedures

According to a survey by the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology released, in 2021, about 2.3 million procedures to diagnose diabetic retinopathy were no longer performed in the public network between January and September 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic. The services only started to be normalized last year.

Tracking

Uerj’s work will begin by tracking patients already registered in the system and who are residents of the region of Tijuca, Praça da Bandeira, Alto da Boa Vista, Vila Isabel, Maracanã, Andaraí and Grajaú, neighborhoods in the north of Rio de Janeiro. The exams will be carried out by an ophthalmologist specialist in retina and trained ophthalmic technicians.

The retinography exams will be carried out at the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital (Hupe) and at the Piquet Carneiro Polyclinic (PPC). The report and referral will be sent by message and email to all patients.

Uerj informed that the exams will be scheduled by electronic messages or telephone contact. In a four-hour shift, 16 patients will be scheduled, four patients per hour. In the first month, the project will start with a retinograph at Hupe for training ophthalmology technicians and two work shifts per week, which will total 32 patients per day and 128 patients per month. Subsequently, two retinal scanners will be used simultaneously, in Hupe and in PPC, increasing the service capacity to 224 patients in one month.

Expectations

The expectation of the direction of Uerj is that this pilot project demonstrates the effectiveness of tracking DR through telemedicine and AI, with timely and early treatment of severe cases and prevention of cases of blindness, and that the tele-ophthalmic service Rio, in UERJ, can be expanded to other regions of the city and state of Rio de Janeiro.

Rector Ricardo Lodi recalled that the ophthalmology service at Hospital Pedro Ernesto is a reference in the state for the treatment of retinal diseases, performing a monthly average of 220 consultations for patients with retinal diseases, 120 laser treatments, 30 fluorescein angiography exams and 400 intravitreal injections, in addition to approximately 20 vitrectomy surgeries.

wanted by Brazil Agency to provide information on the list of patients with diabetic retinopathy in the SUS, the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro reported that patients are registered in the Regulation System (Sisreg) by the procedure or line of care indicated for each case and not by the Classification International Statistics of Diseases and Related Health Problems, known as the ICD. “In this way, it is not possible to know from the system data how many and which patients have diabetic retinopathy. They can be inserted in Sisreg for several procedures in which people who do not have diabetic retinopathy are also”, clarified the secretary.