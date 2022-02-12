UFC 271: Adesanya and Whittaker Face Off for the Last Time Before Rematch | combat

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will face each other this Saturday, in Houston, United States, in a dispute for the UFC middleweight belt. But, as usual, Friday was weigh-in day and stares. The fighters officially stepped onto the scales in the morning, but returned a few hours later only ceremoniously, already rehydrated and with their weights beaten, to warm up the crowd for the event.

Adesanya and Whittaker looked at each other calmly. They exchanged a few words as they stood face to face, but without any animosity, and then greeted each other.

– No more words! He won’t win, because I won’t lose – assured Adesanya.

In the other looks, no problem for Dana White and co. Only Renato Moicano did not want to greet his opponent, Alexander Hernandez, and then the two exchanged some provocations.

The official weigh-in for UFC 271, held this Friday morning in Houston (USA) had almost all 30 fighters scheduled for the event making weight. The exceptions were flyweight Alex Perez and light heavyweight William Knight. Perez was 900g overweight, while Knight “blew the scales” by exceeding the limit of his category by an incredible 5.5kg. At the end of the weigh-in, it was reported that the fight between Alex Perez and Matt Schnell was off the card, as Schnell refused to fight after Perez didn’t make weight.

In the first 21 minutes of weigh-in, no less than 24 fighters had their weights checked, including Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, who will headline Saturday’s event. In this first group, only the American flyweight Alex Perez was above the weight limit for his division. Perez recorded 58.1kg (900g above the maximum of 57.2kg) – the fighter had an hour to cut the excess weight, but after his rival, Matt Schnell, weighed himself (and beat the weight with the help of the screen), the The fight was removed from the card, as Schnell refused to face Perez after he didn’t make weight.

Brazilians Douglas D’Silva and Renato Moicano weighed in in the first group of fighters and made it without any problems, guaranteeing their presence at the event.

Just before the one-hour weigh-in window mark had passed, William Knight stepped on the scale and was no less than 5.5kg over the light heavyweight limit. Needing to weigh a maximum of 93.4kg, the fighter recorded an incredible 98.9kg, being fined 40% of his purse, whose value was reverted to his opponent, Maxim Grishin.

THE Combat broadcasts UFC 271 live and exclusively next Saturday from 19:45 (Brasilia time). At the same time, SportTV 3 and combat.com exhibit the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights; the site follows the event in real time.

Check the weights of all athletes: MAIN CARD

* Middleweight (up to 83.9kg): Israel Adesanya (83.5kg) vs Robert Whittaker (83.5kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Derrick Lewis (120.7kg) vs Tai Tuivasa (120.2kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Jared Cannonier (83.9kg) x Derek Brunson (84.1kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Kyler Phillips (61.7kg) x Marcelo Rojo (61.7kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Bobby Green (70.5kg) x Nasrat Haqparast (70.8kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Andrei Arlovski (111.6kg) vs Jared Vanderaa (120.2kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Roxanne Modafferi (57.2kg) x Casey O’Neill (56.9kg)

** Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Alex Perez (58.1kg) x Matt Schnell (57.2kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): William Knight (98.9kg)*** x Maxim Grishin (93.4kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Mana Martinez (61.7kg) x Ronnie Lawrence (61.7kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Alexander Hernandez (70.8kg) x Renato Moicano (70.8kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Carlos Ulberg (92.5kg) x Fabio Cherant (93.4kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): AJ Dobson (83.9kg) x Jacob Malkoun (84.4kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Douglas D’Silva (61.7kg) x Sergey Morozov (61.2kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Jeremiah Wells (77.3kg) vs Mike Mathetha (77.1kg)

* The two athletes were not entitled to the tolerance of one pound (0.454 kg) in their weights, for doing a belt dispute. All other fighters on the card were entitled to tolerance.

** Alex Perez was 900g above the weight limit, and even with his opponent, Matt Schnell, having made weight, the fight was removed from the card.

*** He was 5.5kg over the category limit and was fined 40% of his purse, with the amount being reverted to his opponent.

