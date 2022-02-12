UFC 271: Adesanya and Whittaker face off in rematch for the middleweight belt | combat

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will headline UFC 271, which takes place this Saturday, in Houston, United States, in a dispute for the organization’s middleweight belt. The fight will be a rematch of 2019, when the Nigerian defeated his rival, then champion of the category, and took the title. Renato Moicano and Douglas D’Silva will be the two Brazilians on the card.

When Robert Whittaker was knocked out by Israel Adesanya in 2019 at UFC 243, gone not only was the middleweight title, but also a five-year unbeaten run. After the setback, the Australian fighter turned around and got three straight wins, earning the right to challenge his tormentor.

– Honestly, there was a lot to summarize what I learned from that fight. Because I didn’t just learn things in the octagon, stylistically. I learned things about myself. After the fight, I took a step to the left and really focused on myself. I did an inner search. I’ve changed a lot. The person I am today in and out of the Octagon is night and day compared to the man Izzy faced back there,” Whittaker told Combat.

After that fight, Adesanya remained unbeatable in the middleweight division, with three successful title defenses. His only setback was fighting in the upper division, when he challenged the then champion, Jan Blachowicz, but ended up losing on points.

In an interview with CombatAdesanya said he hopes to win this Saturday and clean up the category.

– My goal now is to beat Whittaker, that’s my big goal now. After that, it’s to beat everyone in the division again, whoever comes up as a challenger I’m going to win, but now the goal is to beat Whittaker again. (Derek) Brunson will be fighting in the same event as me, so we’ll see what he does, but I’m also open to getting a new challenger like (Jared) Cannonier. If he can beat Brunson well, then he could face him too. But, as I said, my big goal now is to get past Robert Whittaker, the “Reaper”, for the second or third time.

Brazil will have two representatives at the event, both on the preliminary card. Douglas D’Silva is looking for his second straight bantamweight win against Sergey Morozov.

Renato Moicano, who also wants to add to two consecutive victories, will face Alexander Hernandez in a duel for the lightweight. The atmosphere between them got hot at the weigh-in, when the Brazilian didn’t want to say hello to his rival after the face-off.

UFC 271

February 12, 2022 in Houston (USA)

MAIN CARD (0h, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 pm, Brasília time):

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O’Neill

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence

Middleweight: AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight: Douglas D’Silva vs Sergey Morozov

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs Mike Mathetha

Light Heavyweight: William Knight v Maxim Grishin

