Ukraine crisis: Putin’s strategy mixes diplomacy and military pressure; understand – International

MOSCOW – With the Russia carrying out a massive military escalation near the Ukraine and the West repeatedly rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a diplomatic window on the crisis in Eastern Europe appears to be closing.

But even as Moscow continues to bolster its troops and hold military exercises, the president Vladimir Putin is keeping the window open for further negotiations, in a reckless and calculated diplomatic game designed to persuade Washington and its allies to accept Russia’s demands.

The West fears a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent, while Russia says it has no plans to do so but wants its security concerns addressed.

Understand the Kremlin’s strategy in the standoff with Ukraine:

demands and answers

Russia wants the USA and its allies to prevent Ukraine and other former Soviet nations from joining the nato. Furthermore, it demands that the Western bloc refrain from deploying military equipment near Russia, and that it withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe.

Washington and NATO categorically reject these demands, but are also offering to discuss possible limits on missile use, greater transparency in military exercises and other confidence-building measures.

Putin has yet to give Moscow’s formal response to the Western proposals, but has already described them as secondary and warned that he would not take “no” as an answer to his main demands. He countered the Western argument about NATO having an open-door policy, arguing that it threatens Russia and violates the principle of “security indivisibility” enshrined in international agreements.

Demonstration of military strength

With the West rejecting its main demands, the Kremlin has upped the ante by massing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine and carrying out a series of military maneuvers from the Arctic Ocean to the Black Sea.

As part of the show of force, Moscow transferred trains loaded with troops, tanks and weapons from the Far East and Siberia to Belarus for joint military exercises, raising Western concerns that Russia could use them as cover for an invasion.

Washington and its allies threaten unprecedented sanctions in the event of an invasion, including a possible ban on dollar transactions, draconian restrictions on major technology imports such as microchips, and the closure of a newly constructed Russian gas pipeline to Germany.

the president’s government Joe Biden it also sent reinforcements to Poland, Romania and Germany in a demonstration of Washington’s commitment to protecting NATO’s eastern flank. The US and its allies delivered planes loaded with weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

calculated climb

By massing troops on the border that could attack Ukraine from multiple directions, Putin has shown he is ready to escalate the crisis to achieve his goals.

“Putin seems very confident and is exhibiting a high level of risk tolerance,” said Ben Hodges, who served as the US Army’s commander-in-chief in Europe and now works at the Center for European Policy Analysis. “He seems committed to applying maximum pressure on the West in this self-made crisis, in the hope that Ukraine or NATO will end up making concessions.”

Some observers expect Putin to further escalate tensions by expanding the scope and area of ​​military exercises.

Fyodor Lukianov, head of the Moscow-based Defense and Foreign Policy Council, which closely follows Kremlin thinking, predicted that a Western refusal to discuss Russia’s top demands would trigger a new round of escalation.

“Logically, Russia will need to raise the level of tensions,” Lukianov said. “If the goals set are not being achieved, then you need to increase the pressure – first of all through a show of force.”

Lukianov said that while invading Ukraine is not what Putin wants, he can challenge the West in other ways.

“The idea, as envisioned by Putin, was not to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through war, but to bring the West to the negotiating table on the principles of European security arrangements,” he noted. “The moment Russia starts a war against Ukraine, the whole previous game will end and the new game will take place at an absolutely different level of risk. And all we know about Putin is that he is not a gambler. He is a strategist.”

Possible paths to compromise

While Putin and his allies have insisted they expect the US and NATO to cave in to Russia’s demands – a prospect that seems almost impossible – some Kremlin observers hope Moscow will eventually accept a compromise that will help avoid hostilities and allow all sides keep your reputations.

Even if Western allies do not renounce NATO’s open-door policy, they have no intention of embracing Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nation anytime soon. Some analysts have suggested a possible moratorium on expanding the alliance.

Gwendolyn Sasse, a Carnegie Europe member who directs the Center for International and Eastern European Studies in Berlin, expressed skepticism, saying that “the worst would be to signal that there are divisions in NATO”, nothing that Putin cannot be pleased with the outcome either.

Another possibility is the “Finlandization” of Ukraine, meaning that the country would acquire a neutral status, as Finland did after World War II. The policy helped maintain friendly ties with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Such a move would represent a sharp revision of Kiev’s course towards NATO membership and would likely fuel strong internal criticism, but the Ukrainian public could eventually welcome the political upheaval as a lesser evil compared to a Russian invasion.

Asked about the idea of ​​”Finlandization”, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Monday that “this is one of the models on the table” but backtracked the next day when he visited Kiev.

Another potential compromise would likely include measures to ease tensions in eastern Ukraine, which has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since a rebellion broke out in the region in 2014, shortly after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Russia has urged the West to pressure Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under a 2015 peace deal (the second Minsk deal) that was brokered by France and Germany and required Kiev to offer autonomy to rebel-held territories. The agreement was seen by Ukrainians as a betrayal of the country’s national interests and its implementation stalled.

This week, Macron described the agreement as “the only way to build peace… and find a sustainable political solution.”