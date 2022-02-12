Ukrainians ‘march for union’ in Kiev | World

Thousands of Ukrainians march in Kiev on Saturday (12) for a demonstration of unity in the country amid tensions of a possible Russian invasion.
On Friday, the US government said Russia could invade Ukraine “at any time”. See the VIDEO below.
Germany, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia and Israel have asked their citizens to leave Ukraine. USA, UK, Japan, Netherlands and South Korea had already made the same recommendation.
Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine: ‘They must leave now’
The tense atmosphere worsened with the start of the Russian and Belarusian military training scheduled to last ten days.
Russia denies any intention to invade the neighboring country and accuses Western countries of propaganda.
At this Saturday’s demonstration in Kiev, Ukrainians carried blue and yellow flags and posters and banners.
‘Ukrainians will resist’ says banner at protest in Kiev in photo on February 12, 2022 – Photo: Reuters TV
On one of them, carried by a group of protesters, it was possible to read “Ukrainians will resist”. The posters are written in Ukrainian and in English.
Protesters also chanted war cries against Belarus, Russia and reinforcing national unity.