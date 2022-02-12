UNA-SUS/UFMA opens enrollment for the Care in Anaphylactic Reactions course – News

Health professionals and managers who work in Primary Health Care, especially doctors, nurses and nursing technicians, as well as others interested in the subject, can now enroll in the course Beware of Anaphylactic Reactions. Enrollments can be made until July 31, 2022, through the link. The start is immediate.

The course is the result of a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Federal University of Maranhão, through the Directorate of Technologies in Education (DTED/UFMA), Open University of SUS (UNA-SUS/UFMA) and the SAITE Group (CNPq). /UFMA).

The objective is to train the course participant to identify the causes and proceed correctly in the face of anaphylactic reactions, considering that these emergencies are among the common complaints in meeting spontaneous demand in Basic Health Units and can be life threatening. of the patient if they are not treated properly and in a timely manner.

Developed in an innovative virtual environment, with accessibility features (such as audio description and translation into Libras) and also a version for mobile devices, the course provides the student with several educational objects and assessment strategies, such as: multimedia resources, e-books , infographics and interactive presentation, Game Quiz, PDF material and quiz.

ABOUT THE COURSE

With a workload of 30 hours, the offer has the following contents: General classification of cases of spontaneous demand in Primary Health Care (PHC); Organization of the work process of PHC teams to meet spontaneous demand; Concepts of anaphylaxis, diagnosis and treatment of anaphylactic reaction; Special situations; Prevention and monitoring of anaphylactic reactions; Service flow with risk and vulnerability classification in cases of anaphylactic reaction.

Source: UNA-SUS/UFMA Communication and Design Center