Understand the electrical implant that made 3 paraplegics walk again

A revolutionary electrical implant made three paraplegics walk again with the support of crutches or walkers. Patients had complete paralysis from the waist down for more than a year due to spinal cord injuries.

“All three patients immediately after the surgery were able to get up and walk,” said Jocelyne Bloch of the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland, who performed the surgery.

Credit: Playback/YouTube Michael Roccati was the first paraplegic to walk again with the implant

How does the implant work?

The implant system is controlled by artificial intelligence software that electrically stimulate the nerves in the spinal cord region that activate the muscles of the trunk and legs.

One of the patients who underwent surgery, 29-year-old Italian Michael Roccati, had his spinal cord completely severed after a motorcycle accident. He had been in a wheelchair for four years with no sensation in his legs and was the first person in the world to be able to walk after this type of injury.

With the new electrode implanted in his spinal cord, Michael only had to push a button attached to his walker. The device is wirelessly connected to a tablet that forwards the signals to a pacemaker implanted in his abdomen.

The pacemaker, in turn, relays the signals to the implanted spinal electrode that stimulates specific neurons, allowing Michael to move.

When you press the button on the right side of the walker with the intention of stepping forward with your left leg, your left foot magically rises and lands a few inches forward. The same happens when he presses the button on the left.

Credit: Playback/YouTubeA system connected to the walker and controlled with buttons encourages leg movement

“The first steps were incredible – a dream come true!” he told the Daily Mail. “I went through quite intense training in the last few months and set a series of goals. For example, I can now go up and down stairs and hope to be able to walk a mile this spring.”

Two other patients also successfully tested the new system, which is described in a paper published in the journal Nature Medicine.

“Our innovation here is longer and wider implanted electrodes with electrodes arranged in a way that exactly matches the spinal nerve roots,” says Bloch. “This gives us precise control over the neurons that regulate specific muscles.”

Credit: Playback/YouTubeDoctors implant electrodes into patients’ spinal cords to stimulate nerves

See the first steps taken by Italian Michael Roccati: