Understand the role of NATO and why Russia wants to keep Ukraine out of the alliance – News









NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is in the headlines as one of the main elements of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The military alliance, formed in 1949 with the aim of unconditionally defending member states, has a long history with the Soviet Union.

In an interview with R7international relations researcher Nathan Morais explains that the post-World War II geopolitical influence of the Soviet Union was one of the factors that helped to create NATO.

“Basically, NATO appears to contain the geopolitical influence of the Soviet Union”, declares Morais, who emphasizes the importance of the alliance for the “reintegration of West Germany into the European community”.

The creation of NATO is a direct consequence of the 1947 Treaty of Dunkirk, established by the United Kingdom and France. Both agreements provide for the defense of those involved in the treaties in case of invasion of other countries.











“NATO is a military alliance that consists of a system of collective security, in which the members mutually agree to defend any of their members in the event of an attack by an external actor.”

Seeking a rapprochement with the West and greater security guarantees, Ukraine has since 2014 signaled its interest in joining NATO’s 30 member states. Among the treaty members are Canada and the United States, as well as 28 European nations.

If, during the creation of NATO, one of the objectives was to curb the influence of the Soviet Union, Russia is still experiencing certain disagreements with the organization to this day. For Morais, Vladimir Putin may fear a loss of sovereignty with Ukraine joining the military alliance.

“If we take a map and look, [veremos que] Russia is surrounded by NATO member countries. Russia even borders the United States, if we count Alaska. There’s still Canada next door”, highlights the researcher.

















NATO and Russia were once on the same page



















Although one of Russia’s demands for de-escalating the conflict with Ukraine is a promise to reduce NATO’s influence on the country’s bordersone day the organization and the Russians were on the same page.

“Russia, in theory, is a NATO partner, as it signed a peace agreement in 1994. There is also the Russia-NATO council, founded in 2002. With the Russian invasion of Crimea, cooperation was suspended.”

Tension between the country and the organization reached new levels when the NATO expelled Russian diplomats from the Brussels offices, headquarters of the alliance. In retaliation, the Russia has taken the same attitude towards NATO members who were in Moscow.











Not being part of the western alliance, the Russians led their own accord in 1992, known as the OTSC (Collective Security Treaty Organization). In addition to Russia, five other members are part of the treaty: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Afghanistan and Serbia have been considered observer states since 2013.













Can Ukraine join NATO?



















Morais does not believe that Ukraine will join NATO in the near future, as this move by the country could lead to an even greater Russian military escalation.

The researcher also rules out an armed military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a situation that could involve major world war powers. For Morais, there is no more room for this type of war in the 21st century.

“Is there a militarized crisis? Yes. There are troop movements, there are all these raids that we are seeing. But high-level war I don’t believe there will be”, concludes Morais.









