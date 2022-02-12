Understand what herpes is, a disease that became a topic because of Eliezer, from BBB22 – Quem

+



Eliezer has cold sores (Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

Leader Jade Picon’s party at BBB22 in the early hours of this Thursday (10) brought up a subject about herpes inside the house. Eliezer, with a wound in his mouth, kissed Natalia and was warned by Maria about the fact that he had done so despite appearing to have the viral infection. The actress and singer told her brother: “Are you worried [com o beijo], but there’s nothing more. It was two single people, with a little alcohol. The only problem is you have herpes and you kissed her without her [Natália] knew”, Maria said to Eliezer. Then the 31-year-old designer and entrepreneur still starred in a triple kiss with the two sisters.

To explain the disease that became the subject of the most watched house in Brazil, Who talked to some doctors, like the dermatologist Luann Lobo. “Herpes is an infectious-contagious condition caused by a virus. It is a virus that becomes latent in the body and its reactivation can be caused by some factors, such as decreased immunity, physical trauma, hormonal changes and exposure to radiation. ultraviolet light”, explains Luann. “Herpes infection can be transmitted through kissing, especially during the vesiculation phase (active lesions with vesicles), with contamination through the oral mucosa”, adds the doctor.

According to dermatologist Luciana Passoni, it is always important to seek a trusted doctor as soon as you notice any symptoms or discomfort. “For those who do not have a risk of worsening herpes, the treatment needs to be symptomatic, that is, related to the symptoms, to the manifestations of certain diseases. ), systemic antihistamine. It is also essential to regularly clean the affected area with soap and water”, he guides.

But in cases that present a risk of worsening, treatment is necessary through the administration of a specific antiviral, a drug with antiviral action. “According to the Ministry of Health, the use of acyclovir is indicated, however, it should only be prescribed by doctors”, warns Luciana. “An important care to avoid the transmission of the herpes virus is not to lend personal utensils or objects that could come into contact with the lesions. Herpes is a highly contagious disease”, he adds.

According to the doctor, if a person has herpes, it is essential that they take some care at home to relieve symptoms, speed up recovery and reduce the discomfort caused by the infection, such as keeping the affected region always clean and dry; avoid covering the affected skin; do not scratch the blisters; and apply cold compresses to the area to reduce itching.

“Home remedies for herpes zoster can be used at home along with the treatment indicated by the doctor and, in addition to helping to relieve symptoms, they also accelerate the healing of the skin. Always consult a dermatologist. The best thing to do is take cold or cool baths. and make moist compresses in the area of ​​​​the lesions. They will help relieve the itching and pain. Washing your hair with iced chamomile tea is also good, as the plant is widely used as a natural tranquilizer, not only for the nervous system, but also for the skin. In this way, it can be used on irritated skin to reduce inflammation and improve symptoms such as pain and itching. Direct interpersonal contact should be avoided from the moment the infection appears”, guides Luciana .

the dermatologist Juliana Piquet explains that more than 90% of the population has positive serology for the virus. “This indicates that the person came into contact with the virus, sometimes asymptomatically. And about 10% of people have recurrent outbreaks, generally milder and in the same location”, she says, adding that the appearance of the small vesicles clusters on the skin, characteristic of herpes, are more common on the lips and genital region, although they can appear anywhere.

Juliana also reinforces that the disease is highly contagious. “Transmission happens through contact, either directly, as in kissing, or through the hands. In the case of genital herpes, transmission can happen through sexual intercourse, but it is not exclusively that way.

As long as there are vesicles with liquid content, the patient is infectious and can transmit the disease”, he points out.

Eliezer (Photo: Playback/Instagram @fernando.haenel)