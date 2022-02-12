Understand what is happening with Amil – Economy

This week, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) blocked the sale of Personalized Health Assistance (PHC)a health operator that controls 337 thousand health insurance individual of amilfor the investment firm Fiord Capital.

In an interview with Estadãothe director-president of ANS, Paulo Rebellostated that the operation needs more explanation and that the suspension has no expiration date. Understand what is happening with Amil.

Amil was sold to whom?

Amil was not sold. More than 330 thousand plans from the operator were transferred to another health plan operator, Personalized Health Assistance (APS). The operation was approved by the National Complementary Health Agency (ANS) in December last year. At the time of the operation, APS was part of the same group as Amil, the UnitedHealth Group (UHG), an American company that has been reducing its operations in Brazil.

Did the ANS bar the sale of Amil?

ANS has blocked the sale of APS to Fiord Capital, a newly created investment company managed by the Brazilian-born Serb Nikola Lukic, to the Seferin & Coelho group, which operates in the area of ​​hospital management, and to the executive Henning von Koss, ex-Hapvida, Amil and Medial Saúde.

The agency’s argument is that the entity had only authorized the transfer of Amil’s client portfolio to APS, in December last year, but had not given “ok” for the APS deal with Fiord, which still involves four hospitals. of Amil, in São Paulo and Curitiba.

This month, Fiord took control of APS, which is no longer part of the UnitedHealth group. APS also transferred its portfolio of collective plans (corporate and membership) to another company, Sobam, which is also part of the UnitedHealth Group.

What is APS?

Operator of health plans created in 1999 and that belonged, until February, to the same group of Amil, the UnitedHealth Group.

What is the relationship between Fiord Capital and APS?

Fiord Capital is trying to buy APS. The situation is “locked in” by the ANS.

Did Amil go bankrupt?

No. The operator’s individual health plans were transferred to APS.

How are customers who have Amil’s health plan?

With customers transferred to APS, customer rights are maintained. The new operator must guarantee assistance to its beneficiaries in the same standard as the contract with Amil. If you don’t, you will be breaching the contract and the user can make a complaint to the ANS and, if there is no solution, go to court. More information here.