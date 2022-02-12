Understand why the New Fiat Toro 2022 is even more economical

New Fiat Toro Freedom 2.4 AT9 | Photo: Disclosure

The first large monoblock pickup in Brazil is even more capable and efficient in its 2022 line. A sales phenomenon since its launch almost six years ago, the New Fiat Toro 2022 became more economical in all its versions and can carry even more load in the turbodiesel models. See more!

New Fiat Toro 2022 more economical in all its versions

Configurations equipped with this propeller already had the best load capacity in the segmentand can now take tois 1010 kg. Its 2.0 turbodiesel engine with 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque has been updated to meet the new emissions legislation of the Proconve-L7 and received a urea injection system to control emissions.

The Arla 32 tank has 13 liters and range of up to 10,000 km, representing an extra expense of less than R$ 0.05 for every 1,000 kilometers driven. This new system did not impact the size of the diesel tankwhich continues with 60 liters and allows a range over 760 km. THE economy was also favoredallowing Nova Toro run up to 12.7 kilometers on one liter of fuel.

versions

Absolute leader in its segment, New Toro 2022 is also more efficient in the Turbo 270 Flex versions. Even without changing the power and torque, your up to 185 hp and 270 Nm became more economical when compared to the propellant governed by the previous legislation, with an improvement of up to 7.4% in fuel consumption.

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim (MG), it is the most modern, powerful turboflex engine with higher torque manufactured in Brazill. It is equipped with the exclusive MultiAir III system on the inlet valves, allowing for more precise and real-time combustion control.

Enjoy and also read: VW reduces consumption of its new vehicles in 2022

Comfort and practicality in urban use

All these novelties further reinforce the long list of Nova Toro attributescapable of delivering comfort and practicality in urban use without giving up versatility on off-road. With up to 21.8 cm of ground clearance, she overcomes obstacles with ease and without scares. This versatility is only possible thanks to items such as four-wheel independent suspension and 4×4 or 4×2 drive option with TC+.

New Fiat Toro 2022 is a sales success

Since its launch, the Nova Toro has already registered more than 340 thousand vehiclesensuring a record 3.6% share of the national market in 2021. Its extensive list of equipment includes Full LED headlights, a 10.1” multimedia center – the largest amongs touchscreens of its kind in Brazilpositioned vertically, providing even more exclusivity and an incredible technological experience for the user – Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and 7-inch 100% digital panel.

Competitive price

THE New Fiat Toro will also squander cost-effectiveness when the time comes to carry out the scheduled maintenance, as the service plan prepared by the automaker is very competitive. In versions with turbodiesel engine, the interval is every 20 thousand km or a year and the first three revisions, covering up to 60 thousand km, add up to R$ 4,172.

The values ​​are even more attractive in the options with propeller Turbo 270 Flex – the first five revisions, which reach up to 50 thousand km (interval of 10 thousand km), total BRL 3,780.

What did you think? Follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here