Unimed must pay for urgent bariatric surgery in a grace period

Unimed was ordered to authorize and pay for urgent bariatric surgery for morbidly obese patients. So decided the 15th Civil Chamber of TJ/MG, considering that in cases of urgency, the value of human life takes precedence over commercial importance.

The woman claimed to be morbidly obese and, as a result, has pre-diabetes and symptomatic cholelithiasis, requiring bariatric surgery. She pointed out that surgery is the only treatment capable of reversing the clinical picture, and the procedure is possible even if the grace period is not met, as there is a medical indication.

The court of first degree rejected the provisional remedy when considering that there was not, among the documents attached, an explicit medical declaration of urgency or emergency to carry out the procedure.

When analyzing the grievance, the rapporteur, judge Octávio de Almeida Neves, observed that the appellant instructed the process with medical reports prepared by professionals from various specialties, including the surgeon who indicated the bariatric surgery. They contain information that she is obese and that she was not successful in her previous weight loss attempts.

The rapporteur also analyzed in the reports that the woman runs the risk of her condition progressing to diabetes mellitus, sterility, cardiovascular diseases, among other problems.

“Although it is not unknown that, according to consolidated jurisprudential understanding, the clause establishing a grace period is not abusive, it is also not forgotten that the jurisprudence of the Colendo Superior Tribunal has tempered its application, in cases of urgent treatment of serious illness.”

According to the judge, in urgent cases, the value of human life takes precedence over commercial importance.

In view of this, he granted the guardianship to determine that Unimed authorize and pay for the performance of the surgical procedure, following the indications of the doctor who monitors his clinical condition.

