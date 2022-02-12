Unvaccinated, husband of ex-BBB Sol Vega dies of covid-19 | celebrities



Sol Vega talks about her husband’s health status – instagram reproduction

Published 02/12/2022 11:47 | Updated 02/12/2022 11:54

Rio – Influencer Sol Vega, who participated in the “BBB” in 2004, used Instagram Stories to announce the death of her husband, Tibério Cavagnini. He passed away in the early hours of this Saturday as a result of complications caused by covid-19. Tibério, who was hospitalized for a week in a hospital in São Paulo, preferred not to be vaccinated against the disease.

“Guys, I thought that moment would never come, but Tibério passed away at 2:30 am (in the morning). I’m here at the funeral home. That’s it, people. I don’t know what else to say”, said Sol, moved. Admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital de Itapira, in São Paulo, he had started hemodialysis treatment last Wednesday.

Vaccination

Last Monday, after her husband was intubated with covid-19, the ex-BBB, used social media to regret that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and even made an alert. In the videos, she also reinforced that, despite her loved one’s decision, she received doses of the immunizer against the coronavirus.

“Sometimes people are afraid, like Tiberius was afraid. I know that many people are afraid of the importance of being vaccinated. In the past, there was no such thing. people were going to vaccinate. Nowadays I don’t care about politics, no matter what you say. I think everyone is corrupt. But vaccination – I’m not generalizing – this business of vaccinating, not vaccinating, also has political connotations”, he said.