Updated, Fiat Toro 2022 is up to 7.4% more frugal

The 2022 Fiat Toro just got more frugal. The midsize Stellantis pickup received improvements in the mechanical part, with injection of Arla 32 and modifications in the engines, in order to obtain greater performance.

With the capacity to carry up to 1,010 kg, the Fiat Toro 2022 with diesel engine now has urea injection with a 13-liter Arla 32 tank, which Fiat guarantees to last 10,000 km.

That is, in the interval between revisions, it is necessary to fill the urea tank to reduce pollutant emissions, in compliance with environmental legislation.

According to Fiat, the cost is R$0.05 for every 1,000 kilometers driven. The introduction of the Arla 32 did not change the size of the tank, which remains at 60 liters of diesel.

It also contributed to the improvement in economy, whose average is 12.7 km/l, thus guaranteeing a range of more than 760 km.

In addition, the Fiat Toro 2022 is up to 7.4% more economical with the use of the GSE 1.3 Turbo engine, which uses the Multiair III system to manage valve opening and closing.

With 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, the GSE 1.3 Turbo delivers 27.5 kgfm, using Aisin’s six-speed automatic transmission.

The Fiat Toro 2022 with a 2.0 Multijet II diesel engine, delivers 170 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm, also has a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

In the maintenance plan, the revision of the Fiat Toro 2022 with a turbodiesel engine has an interval every 20 thousand km or one year. The first three revisions, covering up to 60 thousand km, add up to R$ 4,172.

In the case of the Toro Flex T270, the values ​​are lower, with the first five revisions, which reach up to 50 thousand km (interval of 10 thousand km), totaling R$ 3,780.

The introduction of the Arla 32 at Toro puts the pickup in line with the diesel vehicle market, even though there is an extra tank for using the urea-based reagent to help reduce emissions.