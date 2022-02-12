US lawmaker confuses Nazi police with food name







Marjorie Taylor Greene Photo: Rod Lamkey / CNP / Sipa USA

Marjorie Taylor Greenean American deputy who collects controversies in US politics, became a joke on social media by confusing the name of the secret police of Nazi Germany, the gestaponamed after a typically Spanish dish, the Gazpacho.

Greene changed names during an interview with the show One America News. The congresswoman was commenting on the invasion of the US Capitol last year when she wanted to criticize the Speaker of the United States House, Nancy Pelosi. According to the deputy, the United States has the “Nancy Pelosi gazpacho police” spying on parliamentarians and citizens of the country.





Gestapo Headquarters in Berlin in 1934 during the Nazi regime Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The gaffe did not go unnoticed on the web. The confusion even reached the renowned chef José Andrés, who used his Twitter to comment on the slip.





Gazpacho Photo: Farhad Ibrahimzade / Unsplash

“Dear Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the gazpacho police was created by me in 1993 so no one would put tabasco or chili peppers or weird things in my beloved soup! Please don’t blame anyone but me. Don’t forget to wear a mask and get vaccinated “, he wrote.

dear @RepMTG the Gazpacho police was created by me in 1993 to make sure that no one will add Tabasco or jalalpeño or strange things to my beloved soup! Please don’t blame anyone else but me…stop by for a glass anytime. Don’t forget your mask and vaccination card!😜 https://t.co/srhSZXWv6L — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 9, 2022

The final provocation by José Andrés is due to the criticism that Marjorie Taylor Greene has made of the policies to combat the covid-19 pandemic in the United States. She has already compared the mandatory use of masks in the US to the mandatory use of the yellow star by Jews in Nazi Germany.