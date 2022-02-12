US sends F-15 fighter jets to Poland, which borders Ukraine and Russia | World

The United States Air Force announced this Thursday (10) the deployment of F-15 fighter jets to Łask Air Base, Poland, to “improve the collective defense of the nato and support the air policing mission”.

Poland is part of the military alliance and borders, to the east and north, with Ukraine, Belarus and a small piece of Russia in Europe, in addition to Lithuania.

1 of 3 US Air Force F-15 fighter jet takes off from Amari military airfield, Estonia, February 1, 2022 — Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters US Air Force F-15 fighter jet takes off from Amari military airfield, Estonia, on February 1, 2022 — Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

“The F-15 Eagles are part of the 48th Fighter Wing of the Royal Air Force Lakenheath, in United Kingdomwill work alongside the Polish and Danish F-16 aircraft that already carry out the air policing mission of the nato at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania“, said the US Air Force.

“The extra fighters will reinforce the allies’ readiness, deterrence and defense as the Russia military buildup in and around the Ukraine“, according to the statement.

“The deployment of US F-15s in Poland elevates collective defense capabilities on the eastern flank of the nato and air policing mission,” said General Jeff Harrigian, commander of Allied Air Command and Commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

2 of 3 US Air Force personnel inspect F-15 fighter jets at Amari Military Airfield, Estonia, Feb 1, 2022 — Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters US Air Force personnel inspect F-15 fighter jets at Amari Military Airfield, Estonia, February 1, 2022.

Also on this Thursday, the Russia started doing military exercises with 30,000 soldiers in neighboring Belarus and, in response to the activities, the Ukrainians started ten days of military exercises in the country, with drones and anti-tank missiles.

Belarus (old Belarus) is located north of Ukraine and its border is near the capital Kievwhich may indicate a possible route of a new Russian invasion — Ukraine’s Crimea region was invaded and annexed by the country in 2014.

In addition, Russia sent warships to the Black Sea. the entire coast of Ukraine is facing the Black Sea — including the Crimea (see map below).

The Ukrainian government has sharply criticized naval exercises near its coast, saying the Russian presence has made navigation in the Black Sea and not sea ​​of ​​Azov “practically impossible”.

“These aggressive actions by the Russian Federation as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine are unacceptable”said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Russia has already assembled more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, but denies it will invade the country and says it just wants Western countries to respect its “area of ​​influence”.

3 of 3 Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, in a photo taken on January 18, 2022. Russia concentrates more than 100,000 soldiers, with tanks and other heavy weapons, close to the border with the neighboring country, in what Western countries fear could be a prelude to a new invasion. — Photo: AP Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, photo taken on January 18, 2022. Russia gathers more than 100,000 soldiers, with tanks and other heavy weapons, near the border with the neighboring country, in what Western countries fear could be a prelude to a new invasion. — Photo: AP

It requires changes to the security arrangements of the Europeincluding the promise that the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) will never accept Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance.

It also requires that nato ensure that missiles are never positioned near Russia’s borders and that the western alliance reduces its troops in eastern European countries (which it claims is its area of ​​influence).

since the end of Soviet Unionseveral countries in the region became part of the nato and/or the European Union — which the Russians do not accept. But Western countries refuse to accept Russian demands.