US study suggests booster loses strength in 4 months

Booster doses of Covid vaccines (pictured) lose much of their potency after about four monthsraising the possibility that some people—especially those at high risk of complications from the disease—may need a fourth dosesuggest data published this Friday (11) by the CDC, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Preliminary research done in Israel and the UK already suggested that the protection offered by booster shots waned within a few months. According to the New York Times, the data released today offers the first “real world” evidence of the reduced power of mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines against moderate to severe Covid cases.

The American journal notes that the new study does not include age division or differentiate between a “normal” booster dose and a third dose given to an immunocompromised person. He focused on people who sought medical care with symptoms of Covid.

Data from ten US states were collected in the study from August 26, 2021 to January 22, 2022, during which the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus accounted for more than 50% of Covid cases in the US.

The researchers analyzed 241,204 emergency room visits and 93,408 hospitalizations among adults over the age of 18. According to the data obtained, protection against urgent care dropped to 31% after five or more months of the third dose. This estimate, however, may be unreliable because few people in the US received a booster dose more than five months ago.

“Other studies show that while vaccines may lose some ability to prevent serious illness and hospitalization in adults over 65, the protection they offer to younger adults in good health remains high.”writes the NYT. “Federal health officials will need to know exactly who is at high risk, even after three doses, before considering recommending a fourth dose.”

On Wednesday (9), infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, the White House’s main adviser for the fight against Covid, had already said that there might be a need for a fourth dose, “based on age or comorbidities” of each person.

