US urges Canada to end anti-vaccine demonstrations

× Photo: Greg’s Southern Ontario

The movement began when Canada began to require proof of immunization against Covid to truck drivers who cross the border with the United States. The unvaccinated must go into quarantine when they arrive in the country.

Participants on the “Freedom Train” closed the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the Canadian city of Windsor to Detroit, disrupting trade between the two countries. Due to the protests, automakers such as Toyota, Ford and General Motors announced the suspension of their operations in some factories due to lack of parts.

The White House said on Thursday (10) that Homeland Security Secretaries Alejandro Mayorkas and Transport Secretaries Pete Buttigieg spoke with representatives of the Canadian government and spoke of helping to solve the problem. Canadian Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino said police had been deployed to Windsor, Ottawa and Coutts, in Alberta province, where there is another blockade.

Trudeau met virtually with opposition leaders yesterday and said he had spoken with the mayor of Windsor. The prime minister’s office said “there is a willingness to respond” as needed to break the blockages.