USA: During flight, man accuses autistic woman and son of trying to steal his DNA with a needle

A Frontier flight from New York to Orlando had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after a man accused a woman and her autistic son of trying to steal his DNA with a needle. The case took place on Wednesday (9). The three locations (NY, Orlando, North Carolina) are in the United States. The information is from Marie Claire magazine.

One passenger, American Savannah Figueroa, told WRAL TV that the man “talked very loudly and was obnoxious” since boarding.

“The woman and her autistic son were sitting behind him. So I think he (the man) was poked and touched from behind and started freaking out. He said ‘these people keep touching me, they’re trying to stab me with needles, they’re trying to collect my DNA,’” Savannah added.

She also claimed that the man threatened his wife, child and other passengers with assault.

At that moment, a team from the Frontier company asked the man to calm down.

However, he became even more nervous and tried to break an aircraft window. “That’s when some passengers tried to contain him; he was threatening the children, the woman and everyone on the plane,” Savannah said.

The aircraft landed in North Carolina and the man was removed from the plane by local police. After two hours, the flight headed to Orlando.

The Frontier company was asked about the episode, but declined to comment.

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Find out which former MasterChef contestants have worked with Erick Jacquin

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat