Usiminas ends 2021 with a historic record and highlights for steel sales – Economy

Laminate production in Ipatinga and Cubato totaled 5 million tons last year, an increase of around 35% compared to 2020 (photo: Usiminas/Disclosure)

Usiminas released this Friday (11/2) the results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the consolidated results for the year with a historic record. The company recorded net income of BRL 10.1 billion, 679% higher than that presented in 2020, of BRL 1.3 billion. In the last three months of last year (4Q21), the company recorded net income of R$2.5 billion, around 36% higher than in the previous quarter (3Q21).

The year 2021 also stood out in terms of steel sales, which reached 4.8 million tons, the highest volume recorded since 2013 and an increase of about 30% when compared to 2020. About 90% of the company’s sales volume was directed to the domestic market and the rest to exports. In the fourth quarter, sales were 1.1 million tonnes of steel, about 11% lower than in the third quarter.

Minerao Usiminas recorded an iron ore sales volume of 9 million tons, an annual record. In 2020, the sales volume reached 8.7 million tons. In the quarter, the number stood at 2.6 million tons, 7.7% higher than that recorded in the previous period (3Q21), of 2.4 million tons.

“The results of 2021 are followed by 2020. It was two years of a pandemic. The 2020 result was the best in a 12-year period. Now, in 2021, it was the best result in the company’s history. We reached an Ebitda of R$ 12.8 billion, a net profit of more than R$ 10 billion, both record numbers. Cash in excess of R$7 billion is also a record”, evaluates the company’s president, Sergio Leite.

“These were very significant results, all five companies with positive results and a very great effort by the Usiminas team, which built this result in a very strong way. Even in 2020 we had the best result in 12 years and we performed very well. 2021 was even better, despite the pandemic. It was the best result in its history, in 60 years of operation”, he adds.

Sustainability

Throughout the year, the company also invested in several fronts of its sustainability strategy. Among them, the highlight is: adherence to the UN Global Compact, incorporation of issues related to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in the variable remuneration of the executive board, and realization and disclosure of the inventory of carbon emissions in the GHG Protocol.

Usiminas also launched a program to engage customers and suppliers in this agenda. It is also worth mentioning the company’s inclusion in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2), of B3 S/A. With that, it becomes part of a list of Brazilian companies with clear, direct and effective commitments related to controlling the impacts of global warming and greenhouse gases.

investments

According to the president, for 2022, the company will increase its investments by around 40% compared to last year.

“We are going to invest R$ 2.05 billion this year. This amount is concentrated as follows: R$ 1.650 billion for the steel industry, R$ 350 million for mining and R$ 50 million for Solues Usiminas. In the steel industry, of this total, R$ 650 million will be invested in the renovation of Blast Furnace 3, which will be completed next year. The rest we will invest in the sustainability of our operations, in the elimination of obsolescence, the environment, safety.”

Leite explains that the renovation of Blast Furnace 3, located at the Ipatinga unit, will also require a large investment.

“ a project that develops over four or five years and ends with the equipment being stopped for renovation. There is a very large preparation step. On April 23, 2023, it will stop and we will return with the equipment on August 10. a stoppage of 110 days and the total investment of R$ 2.88 billion. more than we are going to invest this year, in the five companies.”

President of Usiminas, Sergio Leite: “We are going to invest R$ 2.05 billion this year” (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press – 2/27/18)

This year, the company will spend R$ 650 million in preparations for this work, which began last year. “This year, they intensify, culminating in next year’s investment.”

The president also highlights the mining investments made last year and the plans for this area in 2022.

“We had a big investment in mining last year, in the filtering and dry stacking of tailings. It was an investment of R$ 230 million. This equipment went into operation last year and placed Minerao Usiminas in the state of the art, at an international level, in iron mining. We eliminated the use of dams. For this year, we are going to invest R$ 350 million in dozens of projects at the various mining units. There is no big project for this year.”

Leite also emphasizes the generation of jobs resulting from these investments.

“In the execution of the investments, there is a large generation of jobs and, after the operational units are inaugurated, there is also a generation of jobs. In the case of Blast Furnace 3, during the 110 days of construction, we will generate around 6,000 jobs.”

business units

At the Ipatinga Plant, crude steel production ended last year with a volume of 3.2 million tons, around 15% higher than in 2020 (2.8 million tons).

The production of laminated products at the Ipatinga and Cubato plants totaled 5 million tons last year, an increase of around 35% when compared to the previous year (3.7 million tons). A further 2.3 million tons of purchased slabs were processed. In 2020, the figure was 1.2 million tons.

The fourth quarter ended with crude steel production at the Ipatinga Plant of 723,000 tons, down 21.8% from the previous quarter (3Q21), when 924,000 tons were produced.

At Minerao, the year 2021 ended with a record production volume for the unit. There were 9.1 million tons of iron ore produced, an increase of 4.6% compared to the previous year, which recorded 8.7 million tons. In relation to the last quarter of the year, Minerao’s production reached 2.5 million tons, in line with the third quarter.

At Solues Usiminas – a company that operates in the steel distribution, services, manufacture and sale of small diameter tubes – net revenue totaled R$ 8.5 billion in 2021, a record for the unit. The result was 122% higher than in 2020, when it was R$3.8 billion. The advance was due to better prices and higher sales volumes.

After a 2021 of good results, Leite analyzes the prospects for consumption of steel and iron ore for this year.

“What exists this year is that, after a year of strong growth, the GDP will grow little. I think that, for this year, Brazil is forecasting a growth in steel consumption of around 1.5%. a small growth. We should have, in terms of volume, the same situation as last year. In the international market, ore consumption is very high and there should be no reduction in this consumption. In Brazil, we are not going to have the same growth as last year, compared to 2020, but the expectation is that there will be a small growth.”

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.