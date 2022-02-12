Usiminas (USIM5) has great cash generation, but 4Q21 revenue disappoints analysts – Money Times

THE Usiminas (USIM5) posted strong cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021, but net income disappointed after the company was impacted by a lower-than-expected iron ore price, analysts at Activate Investments, BTG Pactual and Goldman Sachs in reports released this Friday (11).

Of the three analysis houses, only BTG considers the numbers “broadly in line” with expectations.

The Bank highlights that the shareholder tends to receive good dividends with the asset, considering that the company generated approximately R$ 1.1 billion in shareholder cash flow.

“Usiminas remains the cheapest name in our Brazilian coverage, trading at 2.3x EV/EBITDA, with FCF Yields close to 20%”, say Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner, who signed the report.

Analysts recommend buying for the share with a target price of R$ 25, up 61% compared to the closing of this Friday (11).

Usiminas does not have good operating numbers

Sachs also indicates purchase for the company’s assets for long-term investment. The bank calculates that the asset should be worth R$ 20, an increase of 28.8%. However, analysts did not like Recurring EBITDA.

“Usiminas’ recurring EBITDA in 4Q21 of R$1.8 billion was 33% lower than we expected and 16% below the Bloomberg consensus,” Goldman Sachs said.

Ativa Investimentos, on the other hand, is more cautious after having “a negative impression of the operational numbers recorded”. On the other hand, Ilan Arbetman, who signs the report, praises the strong cash generation.

“The company continues with a robust cash position of R$7.0 billion and a negative net debt/EBITDA ratio. The numbers remain solid despite the 98.4% QoQ increase in allocated capex this quarter,” says Arbetman.

As a result, Ativa has a neutral recommendation and calculates a target price of BRL 18.70, growth of 20.4%.

Usiminas shares closed down 7.45% after the release of the balance sheet this Friday.