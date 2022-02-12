versions, prices, consumption and equipment













The new Jeep Renegade 2022 has just arrived at the brand’s dealerships. Recently restyled, the compact SUV gained the new 1.3 turbo flex engine with up to 185 hp. Prices start from R$123,990 for the entry-level Sport version and reach R$163,290 for the top-of-the-line Trailhawk. Sales leader among SUVs in 2021, the Jeep Renegade registered 73,913 license plates last year. In January of this year, the model sold 4,999 units.

Versions and prices

Check below how much each version of the Jeep Renegade 2022 costs, without the options:

Renegade Sport 4×2 – R$ 123,990

Renegade Longitude 4×2 – BRL 138,990

Renegade S Series 4×4 – BRL 163,290

Renegade Trailhawk 4×4 – R$ 163,290.

engines

Under the hood, all versions of the new Jeep Renegade 2022 are equipped with the 180/185 hp (g/e) 1.3 turbo flex engine and 270 Nm of torque. In versions with only front-wheel drive, the SUV has a 6-speed automatic transmission. In the 4×4 options, the 1.3 engine is associated with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The 1.8 flex and 2.0 turbodiesel engines are no longer offered in the Renegade portfolio.

Consumption

For the Jeep Renegade consumption data, we used as a reference the data released by Inmetro’s Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV).

VERSION CONSUMPTION

CITY CONSUMPTION

ROAD Sport 1.3 Turbo 4×2 11.0 km/l (g)

7.7 km/l (e) 12.8 km/l (g)

9.1 km/l (e) Longitude 1.3 Turbo 4×2 11.0 km/l (g)

7.7 km/l (e) 12.8 km/l (g)

9.1 km/l (e) S Series 1.3 Turbo 4×4 9.1 km/l (g)

6.3 km/l (e) 10.8 km/l (g)

7.6 km/l (e) Trailhawk 1.3 Turbo 4×4 9.1 km/l (g)

6.3 km/l (e) 10.8 km/l (g)

7.6 km/l (e)









Equipment

Trailhawk – The top-of-the-line version of the Renegade features the same features as the S Series option, but swaps the 19” wheels for 17” wheels with mixed-use tires, and adds off-road suspension with higher ground clearance, Full size, hood sticker, crankcase, fuel tank and transmission protectors, rear tow hook, red air vent frames and speakers and terrain selector with exclusive Rock mode.

Series – The S-Series version has the equipment of the Renegade Longitude and adds a blind spot monitoring system, twilight and rain sensor, 4×4 Jeep traction with reduced, internal roof coating in black, electronic descent control, automatic switching of the headlights, wheels in 19″ alloy, face key, black painted roof, terrain selector button, 9-speed automatic transmission, electrochromic interior mirror, driver’s knee airbag, park assist, remote start and rear traffic detector.

Longitude – Just above, the Longitude version brings the items of the Sport version and adds 18″ alloy wheels, two-zone digital air conditioning, LED fog lights, leather-trimmed steering wheel, leather seats, armrest with storage compartment, rear parking sensor, 8.4” multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cell phone charger by induction, door handles and exterior mirrors in the vehicle’s color, 7″ digital instrument panel and shifting gears behind the wheel.

sport – The entry-level version of the Renegade is equipped as standard with a 7” multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, 17″ alloy wheels, electric door locks and an auto-locking trunk at 20 km/h, electric exterior mirrors with side repeaters, reversing camera, LED lights, audio system with 6 speakers, USB (Type C) and Bluetooth, ramp start assistant, stability control, autopilot, alarm, parking brake electronic, 12V socket, 4-wheel disc brakes, fatigue detector, driver’s seat with height adjustment, electronic anti-rollover control, ABS brakes with EBD, front seat belts with height adjustment, split and folding rear seat, full headlights LED with visual signature and LED daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system, six airbags (front, side and curtain), 4-door power windows with one touch, armrest with storage compartment, start-st op, air conditioning, traction control, autonomous emergency braking, multifunctional steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, isofix, traffic sign recognition, 3.5” TFT instrument panel, USB port for seat occupants rear, lane change warning, electric steering, emergency spare tire, fabric seats, emergency braking assistance, door handles and exterior mirrors in black, speed limiter, on-board computer, pocketknife key with remote control for opening the doors and roof rack in black.