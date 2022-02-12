‘Very bad’, ‘untimely’: experts criticize Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia right now | Politics

Bolsonaro embarks on Monday (14) and has an appointment in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (16).

The background to the visit is troop movements and military exercises on the Ukrainian border and the US accusation that Russia plans to invade the neighboring country, which Putin denies. Fearing the imminence of war, Western countries urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

US warns Russia could invade Ukraine at any time

Diplomats and professors of international relations believe that Russia is an important partner of Brazil, but they understand that Bolsonaro’s trip at this time could increase the Brazilian president’s wear and tear with other partners, such as the US and the European Union, both of whom are Putin’s critics.

“The trip to Russia is legitimate, it is justified from a commercial point of view, but the timing is very bad. There is a risk that President Bolsonaro will make a thoughtless, uncontrolled statement, which could have bad consequences,” says Mauricio Santoro, PhD in political science and professor at the Department of International Relations at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj).

The orientation of Brazilian diplomacy to Bolsonaro is only to talk about the crisis between Russia and Ukraine if Putin touches on the subject. But the president has already anticipated that he expects a peaceful solution.

‘The timing of Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia makes Brazil’s position extremely complicated’, says professor

For Rubens Ricupero, former Brazilian ambassador to Washington, Bolsonaro’s visit is “extremely untimely”.

According to him, any agreements will have no impact on trade, while the president will increase isolation with Western leaders, despite attempts to demonstrate otherwise.

According to the diplomat, Bolsonaro beckons to the conservative base because he will also go to Hungary, ruled by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a far-right leader.

“This type of trip only reinforces the image that Bolsonaro already has, that of being an authoritarian. He is going to visit two autocrats, anti-democratic figures,” says Rubens Ricupero.

Last month, the president denied that the visit represented a sign of support for Russia in the current context of crisis. But, according to Ricupero, even if Bolsonaro tries to remain neutral, the trip will be interpreted as a pro-Putin gesture, since in diplomacy “what you do often has more eloquence than a statement”.

For professor Mauricio Santoro, Bolsonaro’s presence in Moscow is part of Putin’s effort to show that he is not isolated – the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, recently visited the country.

“Welcoming the Brazilian president is important because the Russians want to avoid this image that they are basically depending on the support of countries like Belarus or China”, he says.

Itamaraty tries to unlink Bolsonaro’s trip from the conflict in Ukraine and highlights the opportunity to expand trade relations with Russia, focused on agribusiness, which generates around US$ 5 billion a year.

The figure is considered lower than the commercial capacity of the two countries. Brazil sells products such as soybeans and meat, while buying, in particular, fertilizers. Russia is also a major oil producer.

“The trade [bilateral] represents less than 2% in the import/export tariffs of the two countries. Russia’s foreign trade is oriented towards Europe and focuses on the sale of natural gas and oil. In other parts of the world, the bulk is concentrated on arms sales. Brazil does not participate as an important partner in these two sectors”, explains professor Fabiano Mielniczuk, PhD in international relations and coordinator of the Graduate Program in Political Science at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS)

According to Itamaraty, Bolsonaro is the sixth president to visit Russia. Brazil and Russia have had diplomatic relations since 1828, with two periods of interruption, and became strategic partners in 2000. The countries are in the Brics, a bloc of emerging economies, along with China, South Africa and India.

“Our relationship with Russia is solid and independent of the conflict resolution with Ukraine. We are also in Brics, a platform for dialogue with large countries, which even influence the governance of the world”, explains Aloysio Nunes, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government of Michel Temer (2016-2018).

‘Brazil has absolutely nothing to gain’, says professor about Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia

Brazil’s return to the United Nations Security Council (UN), in one of the rotating seats, increased attention to Bolsonaro’s trip.

The country has voted in line with the US, which, according to Itamaraty sources, should not change. But it will be difficult for Bolsonaro to sustain a neutral position for a long time, says researcher Larlecianne Picolli.

“Brazil will be called in some way to take a stand and express its opinions at the UN about what is happening in Ukraine,” he declared.

For the experts heard by the g1, a hypothetical explicit support by Bolsonaro for Russia would have negative diplomatic repercussions.

But even in this hypothesis, the tendency would be to reject a war, analyzes the retired ambassador and professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) Carlos Henrique Cardim.

“The Brazilian position is the usual position – it is to defend the diplomatic solution”, he said.

In the opinion of Professor Mauricio Santoro, a war does not interest the countries directly and indirectly involved in the conflict. For Brazil, it would have economic impacts, such as a fall in the stock market and an increase in fuel prices.

“A war in Europe would greatly shake the global economy at this delicate moment of the pandemic. This would have negative repercussions for all countries”, he analyzes.

Professor Fabiano Mielniczuk says that it is difficult to measure possible impacts on Brazil at this moment, since it is not clear about the economic sanctions that may be applied against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Embassy in Brazil expects Bolsonaro to support Russian troop withdrawal

Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and was a Soviet republic. It borders Russia and six other countries. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, a province of Ukraine, and is now pushing to bar the country from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a group historically led by the US. NATO countries, interested in reducing Russian influence, refuse to meet the demand.

Professor Fabiano Mielniczuk, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, explains that Ukraine has a Russian minority in its population and lives with internal disputes between groups in favor of and against Russia.

“If Ukraine joins NATO, Moscow will be completely powerless to act if the situation of Russians in the country worsens,” he says.

NATO’s security alliance, created during the Cold War, is still active and has received countries from Eastern Europe, operating closer and closer to Russian borders.

This displeases Putin, according to Larlecianne Piccolli, a doctor in international relations who studies Russian defense policy and the nuclear dispute between countries.

Criticized for interfering with the sovereignty of another country, Putin opposes Ukraine’s entry into NATO also because of the balance between nations with nuclear weapons, based on the ability to respond with the same intensity to an eventual attack. With Ukraine integrated, NATO could have bases closer to Moscow.