Video: Man leaves shop to smoke and is ‘swallowed’ by crater | lifestyle

A merchant took a smoke and did not imagine that he would be swallowed by the ground, which gave up seconds in front of his store, in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to international media, Omer Kacagan was on his break when he left the establishment for a cigarette. While talking on his cell phone, he started walking around the facade, until, a few meters ahead, a hole opened up in the ground under his feet.

Security cameras captured the moment the victim fell into the 6m-deep hole and was nearly crushed by a vending machine.

The episode was only worse because the snack vending machine jammed, which prevented further injuries to the man, with the exception of the beverage cans that escaped the equipment and hit him.

Despite the double incident and a few scratches, Kacagan was not seriously injured. “Traders and passersby reported the incident to the necessary authorities, and firefighters rescued me about 25 minutes later,” he said in an interview with the NewsFlash news agency.