VIDEO: Prosecutor curses ‘shit’ lawyers during hearing in Guarapuava and provokes rejection of OAB | Campos Gerais and South

The recording of a hearing in the Comarca de Guarapuava, central region of Paraná, recorded the moment in which a prosecutor curses a group of lawyers. The offense is made shortly after an argument with one of the professionals who participated in the session. watch above.
The case took place on Tuesday (8).
In the recording, prosecutor Dunia Serpa Rampazzo, who has the video closed, can be heard saying “these lawyers are shit [SIC]”. She formalized an apology the day after the case. Read more below.
This Friday (11), OAB Paraná and OAB Guarapuava issued a note repudiating the prosecutor’s attitude, evaluated by the order as “absurd and disrespectful”. The representation of the class also said that Dunia’s attitude violates the article of the Lawyer’s Statute.
“The gravity of the facts […] reinforces the need for the present repudiation, since the prosecutor, due to the very activity she performs on behalf of society, should be the first to defend the performance of the legal professional to carry out the full defense and the contradictory”, said excerpt from the note from OAB Guarapuava.
The case that was discussed at the hearing is being processed under secrecy — Photo: Disclosure
OAB Paraná said that it called the Internal Affairs Office of the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR) and is evaluating other appropriate measures in the case.
In a note, Dunia highlighted that he apologized the day after what happened, to the judge who was accompanying the hearing and, also, to the offended lawyers.
“The demonstration took place at a time of exaltation and discussion of the cause, without the intention of offending the lawyers who participated in the act, nor the class of lawyers, not reflecting their conception of the aforementioned professional category”, said an excerpt from the note.
The apology, formalized in the minutes of a new hearing, was made on Wednesday (9). The document says that the prosecutor thought she was not being recorded at the time of the offense, but that the attitude does not reflect her conception “of the lawyer class, because she was one.”
Apology was recorded in the minutes on the 9th — Photo: Reproduction/APMP
To the g1the Paraná Public Prosecutor’s Association (APMP) reported that the internal affairs department of the MP-PR initiated an investigation against the prosecutor.