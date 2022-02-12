VIDEO: Space station captured on SC camera | Santa Catarina

According to Justino, the station reached the magnitude of -3.2 , considering the observation made here in Monte Castelo. The number represents the intensity of the glow, which can vary depending on the location of the observer.

“The luminosity we see is the reflection of the Sun on the space station, so observers in different places will see this glow from a different angle, which makes it more or less intense”, he explains.

At dawn on Saturday (12), the station will be brighter, reaching the magnitude of -3.8. The object will be observed between 5:03 am to 5:09 am if the sky is clear. During the night, it will be possible to see the station with lower luminosity.