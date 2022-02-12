VIDEO: Who wins? Fighters hint at rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker at UFC 271

The main fight of UFC 271, which takes place this Saturday (12), at the Toyota Center, Houston (USA) is stirring not only the spirits of Ultimate fans, but also athletes in the MMA world. Exclusively for the SUPER FIGHTSfive MMA personalities gave their guesses on who will emerge victorious in the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title (up to 83.9kg.kg.).

Bruno Blindado

“It’s a complicated fight. Adesanya has more advantage. It’s in a good moment, it’s versatile and taller. But I’ll bet my chips on Robert Whittaker. He will come with a stronger head and is more complete. I believe in his victory”, throbbed Blindado.

André Sergipano

“I believe the champion will keep the belt, as he dominates the fight standing and is better than the challenger. I’m seeing the two train a lot on the ground (game), but I don’t believe the fight will take place there. They are not Grapplers of origin”, said the miner.

Gaius Borralho

“It’s a rematch and it’s important for the category. I think Adesanya has the weapons to win, but if Whittaker understood what he made a mistake in the last fight, he’ll be able to keep Adesanya’s game and win. My guess is Whittaker by KO (knockout) in the third round”, stated Caio.

Antonio Arroyo

“My fans go to Whittaker, but I believe in an Adesanya victory. I think Whittaker has to play a different game than he did in the first fight. He bothered to attack the head, which is a very small target. And Adesanya is a guy with a really good dodge and a really good angle. It’s hard to find a fatal blow. Whittaker has to look for those attacks – looking for the legs and body – to try to weaken Adesanya and then get to a final attack and, who knows, get to the knockout. I believe in Whittaker faster and more explosive than Adesanya. If you know how to use valences correctly, you will have an advantage. He wins and regains the belt”, analyzed the heavyweight.

Gregory Robocop

“I’m a big fan of Adesanya. He’s a guy who has evolved a lot within the UFC. He’s a different guy and he’s been reinventing himself all the time. I believe I can defend the belt successfully. He already knocked him out once with a good left hook. He’s been training a lot of jiu-jitsu, too. He’s not in his comfort zone. He is the champion and my guess is for Adesanya to win,” Robocop declared.