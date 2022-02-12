Want to sleep well? So DO NOT eat these foods before bed

It is undeniable that a peaceful night’s sleep and good sleep provides a feeling of well-being, disposition and also a great improvement in the clarity of our thoughts. Getting the necessary amount of sleep the body needs is crucial for it to function well while active.

However, many people complain that even going to bed early still can’t get a good night’s sleep. One of the causes of this problem had to do directly with food.

According to the Meganotícias website, there are certain foods that should not be consumed shortly before going to bed, as they can disrupt the quality of sleep and consequently our willingness to face a new day.

4 foods you should NOT eat before bed

Here’s a list of some foods to avoid just before bedtime:

Hamburger

The food, which is rich in fat, also contains proteins that are difficult to process. So, at night, prefer snacks filled with lean cuts, such as chicken or fish.

processed meat

If the hamburger is to be avoided late at night, processed meats should also be off the menu. The reason is related to the high sodium content used to preserve and flavor food.

In the body, this can cause fluid retention, swelling and discomfort before bed. In addition, you may want to drink a lot of water, which will make you go to the bathroom more often and disrupt your sleep.

Cheese

Having a good wine accompanied by a delicious piece of cheese is one of the great pleasures of life for many people. But it is important to pay attention to the amount of food that will be ingested, as this can impair sleep.

What happens is that cheeses are rich in saturated fat (such as cheddar, Swiss and Parmesan, for example), making them difficult to digest, especially when we are lying down.

Bitter chocolate

Used to replace cravings for sweets and desserts, dark chocolate can be an enemy of sleep. That’s because it is rich in polyphenols, which is also a rich source of caffeine.

In just a few pieces of food it is possible to find a quarter of caffeine, an amount equivalent to half a cup of coffee. The result: sleepless nights.