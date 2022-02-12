Watch out! 4 Foods Diabetics Shouldn’t Eat

Everyone imagines that those who suffer from diabetes you only need to avoid sweets, when in reality, it doesn’t work that well. Each diabetic has different needs, but there are certain foods that are advisable to avoid.

See too: What is the ideal breakfast for diabetics? See menu options

THE type 1 diabetes is less common than type 2. Approximately 10% of all cases of the disease are type 1 diabetes.. People with type 1 diabetes need daily doses of insulin, in addition to measuring glucose concentration daily.

THE type 2 diabetes represents 90% of diabetes cases in Brazilis more common in adults and its cause is strongly associated with lifestyle, since the great villain, most of the time, is bad eating habits and sedentary lifestyle, which end up triggering one of the main causes of the disease, the obesity.

4 foods diabetics shouldn’t eat



Sweets and chocolates are not usually recommended, because are foods that quickly raise blood insulin levels and are caloric, in addition to containing little nutritional value.

It is worth paying attention to product labels carefully because ingredients such as: sucrose, fructose, maltose, lactose – are all sugars.

During the drying process, the fruits lose water, lose all their fiber in the dehydration process and keep their nutrients concentrated. (including carbohydrates and sugars), so that a single dried fruit is worth several.

For diabetics, it is not advisable to drink alcoholic beverages, because alcohol can unbalance blood sugar levelsaltering the effects of insulin, which may cause hyper or hypoglycemia.

Beer, for example, is rich in carbohydrateswhat increase blood glucoseand when the diabetic ingests it in excess, the liver is overloaded and the blood glucose regulation mechanism is impaired.

Rice is a food characteristically known to influence the increase in glucose.

And just like other simple carbohydrates such as breads, pizzas, potatoes, milk and derivatives, they are converted into blood sugar and therefore have the same effect as eating sweets.